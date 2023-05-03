2023_05_01_Memphis

Named for a city in ancient Egypt, Memphis emerged as the largest of the early 1800s West Tennessee boom towns because it was on the Mississippi River, because its riverfront was stable, and because its founders were John Overton, James Winchester and Andrew Jackson.

 contributed

Author’s note: This, the fourth in a series of columns about topics currently slated to be deleted from Tennessee’s eighth-grade social studies standards, concerns “the founding of Memphis as center for cotton and the slave trade.”

Trending Recipe Videos