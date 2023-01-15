I usually drive when my husband and I go somewhere in a car. I enjoy driving, and he enjoys sleeping. It works out.
He’s also a much better navigator than I am. He has an innate feel for the “real” directions – east or west, for example, while I prefer “actual” directions — right, left, or just past the house where so-and-so used to live…you know, the one with the big oak tree in the front yard.
Navigation conversations often go like this:
“Help me watch for I-75,” I say.
“Heading north or south?” says he.
“Ummm, toward Asheville, I think.”
I can hear his eyes roll.
We needed his truck for this particular trip however, so he was behind the wheel when the tire pressure light lit up on the dash. He pulled in next to the air machine and asked me to look in the console and see if he had any quarters.
I raised the lid and rummaged through the odd things that seem to accumulate in truck consoles: a pair of scratched sunglasses, a flashlight, old salt and ketchup packets, and a paid bill receipt. Under a couple of yellowed Sonic napkins I found a bowl of change. It was one of those tiny little bowls that comes with a set so they can put “32-piece-set!” on the box, but you only get four bowls of functional size.
I poured some of the coins out into my hand, found three quarters to feed the air pump, and handed them out the window to him. As I put the change back in the bowl, I noticed some of the differences between the various coins, and I realized that those coins were just like people.
Some of the coins were shiny and new, ready to go where the world would take them and not yet worn down by the daily grind. Others were older, and altered somewhat by the places they had been or how they had been used. I couldn’t help but wonder how long some of them had been in that little bowl in the console of Frank’s truck. Some had the patina that tends to develop on things that are left alone for long periods of time, just like people who create a protective covering to shield them from the world.
Some coins were worn in places from contact or simply from overuse, just like people who have rough places or smooth patches caused by interaction with others. Some of those coins had been to many places while some were kept close to home, tucked away in a quiet place while the world bustled around them.
But sitting there with the sound of the air compressor rattling the window, I also realized that all of those coins had one thing in common. No matter the condition or the experience, the newness or the age, every single one of them still has value. Just like people.
