It’s a conundrum. Now there’s an interesting word that you don’t hear very often. It typically means an intricate or difficult problem.
A conundrum is what comes to mind when I think about the future of electric vehicles (EVs) and what it means to Hawkins County.
Personally, I’m not sold on the idea that we’re all going to move quickly toward EVs as our primary mode of transportation. The current federal administration seems to be strongly pushing the idea. Back in December, the Biden Administration issued an Executive Order calling for most federal vehicle purchases to be zero-emission vehicles by 2035. Agencies will need to acquire about 30,000 zero-emission vehicles each year to meet future fleet requirements.
To support widespread electric vehicle use, the federal government may also need over 100,000 charging ports. As of August of this year, federal agencies owned and operated about 4,000 charging ports.
But where will the electricity to power all those charging ports, plus the multitudes of homes that will need to install ports to charge personal vehicles and the “pay as you go” ports that are popping up in many places? Across the country the power grid is strained as it is with higher demand for electricity during extreme weather conditions. “Rolling blackouts” are already a concern in lots of areas. What happens when you need to charge your car during a blackout?
Compared to fossil fuel-powered vehicles, electric cars are cleaner over time. However, just because your car isn’t emitting any pollutants doesn’t imply that it hasn’t had an influence on the environment. CO2 emissions from automotive manufacturing account for 5% to 10% of a vehicle’s lifetime CO2 emissions. And here comes the problem with electric vehicles. The batteries in electric vehicles put them at the top of the list of things affecting the environment. Like all car parts, those batteries will need to be replaced after some time if you want to keep your car on the road.
So, enter the conundrum, and it relates back to my last article’s subject of tourism.
We need to start thinking about everything we can put in place to attract visitors, and EV charging stations may be on that list. Like it or not, EVs exist and seem to be attractive to the higher income tourist.
EV owners seek out routes they can take that make charging convenient. While their car is charging, they like to have something to do. Restaurants and retail come to mind quickly.
Currently, there are charging stations at the Holston Electric Cooperative parking lot in Rogersville, and they’re also installing a station at their Church Hill location. Very commendable, but can we add to that network and attract more visitors?
What if we could, at little or no cost, install a charging station close to our retail areas? It might seem like a small thing, but it would get us on the route that tourists with EVs would take. While they stop to charge, why not eat or go shopping? Right now it’s a small thing, but I believe it’s a step in the right direction. It gets us somewhat ahead of the curve and shows us to be proactive. If the power grid can support it, we need to be ready.
Although not officially announced, there is a potential for some grant money out there to make this happen on existing government property. That’s another part of the conundrum. Since the federal government wants us to move toward EVs it looks like they may be providing some funding through the state level to help the cause. It’s not something I’d advocate spending our local tax dollars on but if we can get help doing it my thought is it would be advantageous to the fiscal health of the county.
As always, if you have ideas for future articles or just need to shoot me a thought or idea, please feel free to email me at mark.dewitte@hawkinscountytn.gov