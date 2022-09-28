The Grand mansion located in the western end of Pressmen’s Home, was known to area residents as “Berry Castle.” With majestic Stone Mountain in the background and the fertile valleys spread out beyond its stone gates, the residence was reminiscent of a grand English estate.
After all, no ordinary home would do for Major George L Berry. As president of the International Printing Pressmen and Assistants Union, he required a house befitting his position in the community. He also planned ahead for future union presidents.
With all his heart Berry believed Pressmen’s Home would always be a permanent fixture. So the executive mansion had to be impressive and indeed it was. The Major found the plans for a full scale Normandy castle while he was stationed in Europe during World War I.
In 1927 he used the plans to construct a small scale version of the original and the end result was a 32 room country manor house. Around the same time Berry acquired a large acreage of land in Mooresburg and built a large brick mansion for his mistress. Berry, a Hawkins County native of humble beginnings married Marie Gehres of California in 1907.
This union produced no offspring but Berry would later claim he had two children from other encounters. When the four story native stone castle was finished in 1928 it was one of the largest and most splendid mansions in East Tennessee. The imposing structure was built on a sloping hill with wide stone steps leading to the front façade.
There was an enormous protruding sunroom on the right with 6 arched French doors that overlooked the valley and on the left there was a turreted four story tower. This formed a cobble stone courtyard sixty yards wide. Elaborate gardens were designed to accentuate the grand mansion.
The native woods surrounding the house were also incorporated into the English type gardens complete with statues, benches, fountains and stone fish ponds. Dogwoods, Maples and redbuds were planted throughout the grounds making it a lovely place in any season. Two hundred apple trees were planted on both sides of the long driveway which went sweeping around the house to a two-story, eight car garage.
On the right of the driveway was a large stucco doghouse, home to Mrs. Berry’s two German shepherd dogs. On the right behind the garage was a formal rose garden and on the left was a log cabin replica of George Berry’s 1882 Lee Valley birth place. The interior of the Gothic castle was simply breathtaking to local residents who had never seen such a grand residence.
The woodwork was imported mahogany, with native pine hardwood floors, lead glass windows, and Waterford crystal chandeliers in all of the main rooms. The formal rooms on the first floor had 15 foot rosewood beamed ceilings. The central chamber was a huge sunken living room with a baronial fireplace at one end and a massive grand stair case on the other. Some of the rooms had authentic Tiffany windows, lamps and fixtures.
The Berry’s traveled extensively in Europe and Marie purchased many of the period antiques located throughout the house including many family heirlooms Another popular room was was the formal dining room. Sideboards, china closets and silver cabinets surrounded a huge 36 foot long dining table that could be extended to seat 100 people.
In the early days an invitation to a dinner party at Berry castle was coveted indeed. The library housed Major Berry’s vast collection of books and papers. Even though he was unable to read until he was in his late teens, he grew to be an avid reader and over the years obtained many rare first editions.
Also in the library was the oil portraits of three Civil War generals painted in 1862 by local artist Samuel Shaver. Other rooms in the castle consisted of a sunroom, a loggia, a morning salon, a den, a breakfast room, a spring grotto, kitchens, pantries, sitting rooms, 2 large master suites, Mrs. Berry’s office, bedrooms, several guest bedrooms, 2 large attics, an enormous basement, a sub basement, wine cellar, servant’s quarters, various hallways and stair wells. At the time local folks were fascinated by the eight full and five half bathrooms.
These were rare commodities in 1928 when most Hawkins County residents still utilized outdoor toilets. One visitor recalled the gold and black bathroom which reportedly had 18K gold fixtures.
Every need was satisfied at Berry Castle. There was a maid, butler, cook and chauffer. When they were needed extra servants were brought in from Pressmen’s Home, as were the meat, milk and vegetables. Union gardeners maintained the grounds and electricity was supplied by the Pressmen’s Home. Over the years many dignitaries were entertained at the mansion.
The Berry’s were the lord and lady of the manor. One of the most memorable functions held each year was Mrs. Berry’s Christmas parties for the children of Pressmen’s Home and Stone Mountain schools. The parties were complete with Santa Claus, refreshments and a new toy for each child.
Over the years the Berry’s proved to very generous to many people. Although the Major was a powerful and influential man at heart he was a simple farm boy and generous to a fault. His wife was an aristocrat born to wealth and privilege. But in the early days she didn’t hesitate to strap on a gun jump on a horse and ride across Stone Mountain to get the weekly payroll.
Despite the Major’s alleged affair, the Berry’s were married 41 years. Marie was a Devout Catholic so for her divorce was always out of the question. George Berry died in December of 1948 and although the union owned the mansion they allowed her to live there her lifetime.
But alas it was not to be so. On Nov. 5, 1954 Mrs. Berry and three other women staying at the home fled into the night as fire consumed the mansion. The ladies watched from a distant hill as Berry Castle was destroyed. It was a total loss. Marie Berry died in Carmel Calif. on Nov. 8, 1960.
Today only the dog house and fish pond remain the last remnants of Berry Castle. Another dropped stitch in Hawkins County’s history.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com