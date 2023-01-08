Question: Is a knowledge of the Holy Spirit significant to the Christian life?
Answer: Yes! We will answer this question, from the Bible, as simple and easy to understand as we can. Lesson #5.
In lesson #4 we understood from the Bible that Christians not only have the “indwelling of the Holy Spirit” but that they also have the indwelling of God and Christ by keeping the commandments of God and Christ that are found in the Bible. These Bible facts have given rise to religious theologies that a Christian then has “special” or “miraculous” powers like that of the apostles. Also, our society has developed a mindset that many things are the result of a miracle, such as the birth of a new born baby, and churches support and promote this false belief.
So, let’s begin with John’s statement found in 1 John 3:24 and go from there: “And he that keepeth His commandments dwelleth in Him, and He in him. And hereby we know that He abideth in us, by the Spirit which He hath given us.” Here we find the teachings of an apostle enabled by the miraculous power of the Holy Spirit, but his instructions to the Christian is clear; keep the commandments of the gospel. That’s where Christians get their power! (See Romans 1:16.)
So, with this in mind let’s just see what the Bible says that the non-miraculous indwelling of the Holy Spirit does not do:
We do not receive faith by the indwelling of the Holy Spirit but by: “So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God” (Romans 10:17).
The indwelling of the Holy Spirit does not create knowledge in us: “Beloved, when I gave all diligence to write unto you of the common salvation, it was needful for me to write unto you, and exhort you that ye should earnestly contend for the faith which was once delivered unto the saints” (Jude 1:3).
The indwelling of the Holy Spirit is not what empowers us in defeating sin in our life, but more exactly: “And they overcame him (Satan) by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death” (Revelation 12:11).
The indwelling of the Holy Spirit is not what generates spirituality in our life; it is faith, hope and charity with charity being the greatest of the three. (See 1 Corinthians 12:31-13:13.)
The indwelling of the Holy Spirit does not yield Christian growth in our lives, but; “As newborn babes, desire the sincere milk of the word, that ye may grow thereby” (1 Peter 2:2).
The indwelling of the Holy Spirit does not protect us from sin: “But when Peter was come to Antioch, I withstood him to the face, because he was to be blamed” (Galatians 2:11).
And, last but not least, the indwelling of the Holy Spirit does not enable us to work miracles: “And many other signs truly did Jesus in the presence of his disciples, which are not written in this book: 31 But these are written, that ye might believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God; and that believing ye might have life through his name” (John 20:30-31).
Once again; the power is in the word and our faithful obedience to it (Romans 1:16 & 6:17). That is what will save your soul!
Accordingly; as we have seen in lessons 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5 a knowledge of the Holy Spirit is significant to the Christians life. Ever since the days of Joel, God’s people have looked for the pouring out of God’s Spirit (Joel 2:28-32) but, a knowledge of just how this came about is significant to the salvation of our soul.
Judgement is coming (Hebrews 9:27); are you ready?
