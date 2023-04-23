In July of 1996, the Rogersville Milling Company closed representing the last regional manufacturer of flours, cornmeal and animal feeds. It was a sign Hawkins County had finally transitioned from a predominant farm county to a business, industrial county.
For many the transition wasn’t noticeable because it didn’t affect what they bought at their local grocery store. But there were irreversible changes that took place about that time and most older residents are keenly aware of them. This column focus on the last of the regional milling companies that closed in 1996 after 85 years of operation.
Anyone in their 70’s and above who grew up in Hawkins County remembers the McDonald Milling Company sitting on one corner of East McKinney Avenue and the Rogersville Milling Company sitting at the other end of the block. Around the corner on Crockett Street was the Horton Feed Mill. Both McDonald’s and the Rogersville Milling Company made flours, cornmeal and animal feeds and both marketed their products through grocery and farm stores for counties around.
Walter Livesay founded the Rogersville Milling Company in 1911 in Mooresburg. On prospects of a booming economy, he moved his family to Roxbury Mills Maryland for 2 years in 1919, where severe winter weather forced them back home in 1922. Walter purchased the Will Lea Mill on Blevins Road but in 1925 while keeping that mill operating, purchased a mill in town that had run since the late 1800’s which stood on Crockett Creek across from Crockett Springs Park, near Rogan Road.
The Will Lea Mill was waterwheel, but Livesay figured how to turn the mill in town into a mill powered by a diesel motor. The biggest season for milling was during wheat harvest. Most local farms grew their own wheat, corn and tobacco. During wheat harvest, combines could be seen operating on farms in July and August all over the county.
Farmers would bring small and large loads of wheat to either McDonalds or Livesay’ mills to sell beginning their lineup about 3am in the morning. Several people are still living in the area that worked at the mills unloading wheat as it came in. Most farmers stored wheat in grain sacks. These workers remember a wheat sack held 100#, but a bran sack would hold closer to 150# which became a heavy load for those men lifting these sacks all day long.
Those old enough to remember the old mills don’t remember the Crockett Street Mill, but they do remember the next advancement of the Rogersville Milling Company. Walter first purchased JD Kenner’s brick warehouse located at the end of the train tracks, then built a new mill in 1939 and moved his operation next to McDonald’s on McKinney Avenue. Both the warehouse building and a 75’ high elevator (storage building for grain) added to the capacity to expand their ability to store and grind both wheat and corn.
There were as many as 10,000 waterwheel mills scattered across the nation at the turn of the 1900’s, but by 1980, that number dwindled to 241 and only 71 of those were family owned and operated. Many local mills carried the name of the town they were in. Kingsport, Morristown, Greeneville and Ottway all had flour mills under the name of the town. A by-product of flour and cornmeal is bran which was marketed as animal feel. In about 1950, another transition was made and most mills ceased making flour and cornmeal and sold only commercial animal feeds and other farm products. Each of the mills named above became only feed stores.
The Rogersville Milling Company began expanding sales of their products into surrounding counties working both city grocery stores, but also the mom and pop country stores which continued through 1996 in Rogersville. When Walter retired, he turned his milling business over to his 3 sons, Robert, Oscar and Jack.
Robert was the miller and the mill was noted for its flour being used to win world baking competitions 3 times in the 80’s and being used for President Ronald Regan’s Inaugural cake.
In 1986, Tennessee celebrated Homecoming 86 where every community was to develop some event centered around their Heritage. Burgess Trent, a famous baker came down from Maryland and baked a 25’ long cake designed in the shape of Tennessee. Trent stayed up 30 straight hours baking, putting the cake together with a variety of internal amazing tasting flavors of cakes and Jack Utsman, president of JFG coffee in Knoxville was up providing a special blend of local made coffee. Hundreds came to celebrate our local heritage.
Oscar died in 1992 and Robert had a stroke when he was 84 in 1996 which helped the youngest brother Jack who did the accounting make the hard decision that it was time to close the doors. Robert was not only a “master miller”, but knew every piece of equipment backwards and forwards. No one else had the knowledge to keep it going.
Fortunately the following year the Investment Company that purchase the property decided to retain the Milling Building and the Kenner Warehouse building, doing a masterful job of renovating them into office and condominium spaces preserving the memory of a time when farming was the major industry in Hawkins County.