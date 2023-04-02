As we draw closer to Easter, it is meaningful to study the 4 gospels in light of Jesus assignment the last week on earth and his assignment to fulfill the role of the Pascal lamb. But to get an overview, one must look at where Passover began, 1,450 years earlier.
In Exodus we find the story of Moses being called by God to deliver a nation of Hebrews who had been enslaved in Egypt. Moses was instructed to pronounce 10 plagues on Egypt so Pharaoh would release the slaves. Pharaoh was stubborn so each plague was progressively worse, the last was to be the death of every first born person in every Egyptian home. To escape this plague, a lamb was killed and it’s blood was sprinkled over the lintels and doorposts of every Hebrew home.
God was picturing for a watching world to see that sin separated man from God and the wages for sin was death. God allowed the death of a spotless Pascal lamb to take place to cover the sins of every family.
As these Hebrews were released and made their way to the wilderness on the way to Israel, the next year, God showed them through Moses, how He designed their government and their worship system. He instructed His followers to practice Passover every year. Every home would observe Passover, but on a national level lambs would be raised of which one would be chosen as the spotless and unblemished lamb to die to cover the sins of the nation, but its death only covered sin. God instructed Moses to institute an annual feast every year called Passover (Ex 12:1-21) which is about a 2 hour observance to remember the deliverance from Egypt, but to look towards a Messiah that would come to take away sin.
Jesus would be God in human form coming to earth to fulfill Passover 1,450 years later. Jesus would be 100% God who could withstand all sin and yet He was 100% man in order to stand in for every person who would come into the world. We learn Pascal lambs were only born in a city by the name of Bethlehem and they had to be handled differently. They were born or instantly taken into the city where a birthing place was built called a stable. They were wrapped in a special swaddling cloth to prevent them from being hurt or blemished.
At Passover a few of them would be picked to be taken to Jerusalem on what we call Palm Sunday where they would be put up outside the temple for public inspection for 4 days. At 9am on Passover a priest would examine the lambs and choose one as the Pascal lamb and pronounce a sentence by saying, “I find no fault with this one”. Then at 3pm the lambs would be sacrificed for Passover.
Jesus had to live an entire life without sin to be qualified as a Pascal lamb. He begins his ministry at 30 years of age. When John the Baptist met Him, he stated, “Behold the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world.” (John 1:29). If Jesus could give his life for all of us, no longer would sin be covered but now taken away. But to become the Pascal lamb Jesus had to be in charge of events that year in Jerusalem.
On His 3rd year of ministry He leads His disciples to Jerusalem to observe Passover. He enters the city on Palm Sunday and would be questioned by all the religious leaders trying to find fault with Him. He passed every test. He would have to provoke the religious leaders to the degree they would break some 15 laws to put Him to death on the day Passover began at 6pm. Jesus would have observed Passover a day early with His disciples that week. Without the leaders realizing it, He was arrested on the eve of Passover that year, beaten beyond recognition (Isa 53:5) and at 9am the following morning, Pilot washed his hands and said he found no fault with Jesus, yet handed Him over to leaders to put Him to death.
Jesus was taken to the hill of Galgotha and nailed to a Roman cross a little before noon, but about 3pm, He died to fulfill the role of the Passover lamb. His death doesn’t automatically take away our sin and reconnect us to God though. Our church affiliation doesn’t do that, good works doesn’t do that, nor the amount of money we give towards good works does that. When mankind realizes we are sinners and separated from God, when man humbly approaches God and asks forgiveness of that sin and surrenders our lives to God through Christ, only then does God write our names in an eternal book to spend eternity in heaven.
50 years ago a single few pastors declared the end is near and were laughed at. Today, the majority of the pastors around the world believes literally every Bible event is in place for Jesus to return. God Himself knocks on our door inviting us to accept His great invitation. If you haven’t prepared for what’s next, visit a church this Easter and make sure your preparation is taken care of.