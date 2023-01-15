I want to make an appeal this year for churches in our county to consider setting aside a service to invite a Gideon to speak to your church.
The Rogersville Gideon Camp has continued to be active in distributing Bibles here and around the world but they can’t do it without local church partnerships.
I was introduced to Gideons in 1981, here in Hawkins County, when they asked me to join their camp. For 8 years, that was one of the joys of my life. During that time, I was involved in all the Gideon activities until Of One Accord Ministry started and I was ordained.
Gideons meet every Saturday morning to pray for the pastors and churches of the county. They have a meeting once a month where their wives called the Gideon Auxiliary meet with them. Local Gideons also participate in many Bible distributions throughout the year. When you are in a hospital, nursing home, or doctor’s office, the Bibles you find are placed by local Gideons.
Gideons also travel to join with other camps meeting each year to distribute Bibles in places like Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg where there are thousands of motel rooms and they travel to regional colleges where they can stand on the sidewalks outside the schools to give out the smaller New Testament version. Some local Gideons have taken mission trips where International Gideons work along side nationals to distribute tens of thousands of Testaments at a time overseas. All scriptures are free to recipients.
At one time, Gideons had the freedom to distribute Testaments to every 5th grader in the county each year, but today have to also stand on sidewalks outside local schools to hand out these Bibles. Local Gideons can now come to Vacation Bible School activities sponsored by our local churches to give out Bibles.
Dean Mattern was a featured speaker at the Pastors Banquet this year at Hope Church. Early in life, Mattern was in jail and started using pages of a Testament to roll cigarettes. He began reading the pages and gave his life to Christ. He has since that time won every member of his unchurched family to Christ and has become a pastor of a church in his community. His is just one of thousands of testimonies about people coming to Christ after being given a Bible.
Gideons are simply Christian businessmen that started a mission back in 1899 that now is the largest distributor of Bibles and Testaments in the world with over a quarter of a million members that has distributed over 2 billion copies of God’s Word. Yet Gideons can’t fulfill their task alone.
Local residents ask how they can help. Gideons ask that you first pray for them. They ask for local churches to offer a church service where they can tell about the great work going on, give a couple of testimonies and request an offering where every penny goes to purchase more Bibles. There is an In Honor and In Memory program where people can give money that will purchase Bibles in honor or in memory of someone.
Someone might be here in the county who would love to be a part of a worthwhile, active organization making a huge difference around the world. Local churches can request a church service by contacting Tim Seaton at 754-4638 or they can email Camp President Paul McMahan at GideonsRogersville@gmail.com or they can make donations by mail by sending checks to Rogersville Gideon Camp, PO Box 726, Rogersville.