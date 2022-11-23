This time of year, I’m reminded of a little child’s chorus: “Count your many blessings, name them one by one, count your many blessings, see what God has done.”
It’s Thanksgiving and I have a choice as a Christian and as an individual to be thankful.
Forty years ago, I experienced a very difficult time resulting in depression. During that time, a first key to overcoming it was, I learned to turn to God, rather than away from God and the second key was I made a choice to be thankful.
Many friends and readers have undergone tragedy as a result of COVID. Not only have many of you lost family and close friends, but many have not been permitted to adequately have closure due to quarantine regulations. Then topping that has been an upside down economy, threats of war, and news that further trigger anger, hurt, or remose. And in East Tennessee with the drug epidemic, this list continues to grow.
I believe we can find comfort and direction by looking back to the lives of some of our nation’s founders.
Let’s go back to 1620 a mere 402 years ago. William Bradford led a group of 102 men and women, we call Pilgrims, to America for religious freedom. Due to delays caused by the first ship they contracted called the Speedwell, they got a late start from England putting their arrival at Cape Cod on November 11th with up to three feet of snow.
Between the freezing cold winter, starvation and sickness, forty five of their band died that first winter. Women would lay on their children at night to prevent them from freezing resulting, many times in their own death.
Then when they died, the six or seven abled bodied men, not sick, had to bury the dead in mass unmarked graves at night, so Indians wouldn’t know how few there would be to defend themselves.
Yet spring arrived and prayers were answered with an English speaking Indian showing up to help them maneuver finding and growing food and other Indian traditions they needed.
Not a single one returned to England that spring. When fall arrived they gathered with their Indian friends and celebrated Thanksgiving together. A group that had much more to grumble about than we do, turned instead to God in “thankfulness” and “gratitude”.
If I might make a suggestion to those who believe in the power of prayer, start your day out in gratitude and thankfulness before bombarding heaven with requests. We live in the most beautiful place on earth and every day as you practice thankfulness, a whole new world is opened up that not everybody can see. In troubled times, we are demonstrating to God that we put our trust in him and that very dependence invokes his blessings.
Advertisers in America keep us informed of what we don’t have. I don’t have a new car or a bigger house, a pool or boat. But I have a heart full of gratitude for my family and friends that outweighs everything advertisers say I’m missing. Because we have food in our refrigerator, clothes in our closet, a warm home in the winter and a place to sleep, we are in the top 75% of wealth in the entire world.
In worldly terms, having enough might invoke laziness, but not in God’s kingdom, because part of being grateful is having a desire to demonstrate our gratefulness to God.
We do that through service to others. Gratitude can be demonstrated year round through volunteer efforts in a variety of organizations that serve others. From food pantries to volunteer fire departments, many volunteers will say, they are just showing gratitude for what God has given them.
Our community has many places people can demonstrate their gratitude to God. My prayer is this year you will begin to not just say you’re thankful, but to begin demonstrating it by serving in one of the many organizations through our county.