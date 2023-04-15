The best way to get a sense of this is to do an exercise with me. Think of someone who you just don’t like.
Think about the reasons why. Think about how they strike your nerves. Maybe it’s the way they treat people. Maybe it’s something they’ve done to you. Now just for a moment pretend you found out that person was abused as a kid.
Maybe they were abandoned and don’t even know their parents. Maybe they witnessed horrible things and had no power to change them. Maybe they’ve never known how it feels to be truly loved. Now think of them and wonder what they might have been if someone hadn’t broken their trust or left them alone or hurt them so badly.
Sometimes someone gets hurt so bad it changes the trajectory of their entire life forcing them into making choices subconsciously in a perpetual state of fear instead of love. For me when i try to understand the why behind people acting terribly it gives me access to a different feeling.
I don’t think of them and get so annoyed. Compassion is catalyzed . We often will never know what people who we don’t like have gone through. The interesting thing is that different emotional states we carry around create their own states of biochemistry in our bodies.
Now compare those awful feelings in your body stimulated by someone you strongly dislike to how your mind /body/spirit feels when the person you love most has their arms wrapped around you with pure love and affection and knowing. Tap into the feeling of being seen and listened to and understood and spiritually nourished by the connection between the two of you. Different feelings in the body right?
People talk about stress being extremely unhealthy and it’s easy to sound cliche because it’s such an overused generic statement. The truth is that stress messes up the function of your body in so many ways it’s hard to list them all. Physiological stress is defined as a challenge to the homeostasis of an organism at a cellular level.
It starts in the hypothalamus which then triggers the sympathetic nervous system which then triggers the release of epinephrine and norepinephrine and cortisol. Glucose and oxygen are released into the organs and as your heart rate and blood pressure increase there is a decreased blood flow to skin and to the gut; which of course affects your ability to properly digest food. Your immunity becomes compromised.
Your body’s PH balance is affected. The liver releases glycogen stores while the kidney retains sodium and water. Basically your body is preparing for fight or flight. A whole cascade of effects take place and as a result a myriad of systems in your body begins to struggle to maintain homeostasis.
When you choose to think of someone and feel deep care or love for them your biochemistry changes. Your electromagnetic field changes. You emit a different energy . The thoughts of love and gratitude and deep care for another (and yourself for that matter!) will create homeostasis, balance and harmony in the body.
When you choose to wish that this very person who rubs you in all the wrong ways could find love, find happiness, find peace, find forgiveness, find a sense of purpose you are doing yourself a giant favor because of what it creates biochemically in your own body.
I know this isn’t easy in many scenarios but the bottom line is that whatever you’re wishing for someone in this strange way you are wishing for yourself at the same time because of what you stimulate physiologically in your body when thinking of them.
It reminds me of the quote, “Resentment is like taking poison and waiting for the other person to die.”
I know it’s not easy to carry forgiveness and good thoughts or feelings about someone who wronged us or someone we love or for someone who is just annoying because they act like an idiot. But for the sake of our own health and wellbeing — my challenge to all of us is to consider working on having different thoughts and feelings for these people. Trust me when I say I am still working on this art and probably will be until my skin is wrinkled and sagging off my bones.
I commit to the work though because it’s worth it . Again as a recovering addict to saving people, places or things I am reminded that this is one way to do right for myself and others at the same time without any self compromise or unhealthy self sacrifice. Like Ghandi said, “Peace worldwide starts from inside.”
Andrea Davidson owns and operates B Well Natural Health in Rogersville. To access her podcast or sign up for her email list and receive updates/discounts on products go to: www.bwellhealthstore.com.