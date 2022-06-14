A dad’s initial Father’s Day is a holiday like no other.
Make this once-in-a-lifetime experience as memorable as possible with these first-time gift ideas.
PERSONALIZED ITEMS
What better way to commemorate the big day than engraving his first child’s name and birth date on some special item? The list of things that can be engraved or embossed is almost endless, so keep his special hobbies in mind. If dad’s not the kind of drag a personalized golf bag around a course, consider a sign made of a sturdy material for a wall hanging in his office or den. (Just consider a sign large enough to include others in case siblings follow.) A keychain might be a better option for dads who are on the go. Local craft shops can help with customization.
ART PROJECTS
Every moment is one to treasure during these first days and weeks together, so capture them forever by turning digital photos into hardcopies and then arranging them in collages. You can even have these precious images transferred onto coffee mugs, blankets, T-shirts and other items. Local gift stores will have more ideas, and may even provide a one-stop shop with affordable and easy options for displaying you pictures. Tiny handprints or footprints can be transformed into unforgettable pieces of art that will take dad back to these days time and time again as his little one grows up.
FUN (AND FUNNY) GIFTS
There are a growing number of special gift-giving ideas for the fun (and funny) first-time dad, including the Pizza Pie and Pizza Slice matching outfits from Threadrock. (There are also large and small fry, burger and slider, and taco and taquito options.) Woodlife Prints will custom-make a star map based on your child’s birthdate and location. Meanwhile, Paprika Paperie has released a line of first-time dad beer-bottle labels that commemorate highlights like 3 a.m. feedings and explosive dirty-diaper mishaps.
BEING PRACTICAL
In some cases, overwhelmed new dads might need something more practical. Consider a “new daddy toolbox,” with essential supplies to keep home life running smoothly — including diapers, new bibs, pacifiers and rash cream. If all else fails, just letting him sleep in on this special day may be the best gift of all.