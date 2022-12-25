The President of the United States annually gives a State of the Union Address, and the Governor of Tennessee gives a State of the State Address annually.
Although I certainly don’t want to imply that I hold myself in the same regard as those I just mentioned, I thought it might be appropriate to give a State of Hawkins County report as we end this year of 2022.
First of all, wow. How quickly can a year go? To start it off several qualified candidates for the office of mayor had picked up petitions to run by the deadline shortly before the start of the year, December 20, 2021, and officially filed by the February 17, 2022, deadline.
In a way it seems like such a short time ago. But when I look back at all the campaigning, including every event we could all possibly attend, candidate forums, putting up signs, and everything else that was involved it was a VERY busy time leading up to the August 4, 2022, General Election.
After it all shook out, I found myself leaving a job I loved at the beginning of August and taking the oath of office on August 30.
I officially walked into the Mayor’s Office building on September 1 to begin my first day as Hawkins County Mayor. It’s appropriate that I thank the county citizens once again for the faith put in me to faithfully discharge the duties of this office.
To that end, I can say a lot of progress has been made in the first four months, and as the president typically says somewhere during his speech, “the state of Hawkins County is strong!”
A significant part in the county’s strength is that former Mayor Jim Lee left the position in good shape, so a big thanks to him.
I need to again mention the staff here in the office. Their help in guiding, directing, and pretty much pointing me in the right direction to find the information I need and give me unquestioning help has been second to none.
Other new office holders including Road Superintendent Danny Jones and Property Assessor Michael Gillespie, and new Commissioners John Gibson, Chad Britton, Josh Gilliam, Joey Maddox, and Robbie Palmer have all been working hard to get used to their new responsibilities.
We’ve trimmed the County Commission down from twenty-one to fourteen members, two from each of the seven districts, and I firmly believe it’s working well. All commissioners are getting used to serving on more committees than they have previously, and a couple committees have been combined to smooth that transition.
Citizen involvement in the committees is also taking shape and so far, their input has been very valuable. I expect it to be even more valuable as we move forward into things like budget hearings and reshaping the way things are done.
I’ve met a lot of folks over the last four months coming through what I like to refer to as the “revolving door” of my office. I hope everyone agrees that my promise of an open-door policy is just that.
We have made significant strides in sorting out the maze of how the American Rescue Plan Act funds will be distributed, and so far commitments of some of those funds have been made to much needed areas such as the CTE Programs of Hawkins County Schools, Hawkins County Fire Departments equipment needs, fire hydrants in Stanley Valley, new vans for the VFW Color Guard, matching funds for the Hawkins County Health Department, and much needed repairs on some of our county buildings.
Just an aside, the money we have allocated to repair county buildings has been something that has been pushed off year after year, and with today’s cost of maintenance and repairs skyrocketing like everything else dictates that now is the time to work on these issues. Doing so will not only keep from spending even more on the buildings as costs rise and deterioration takes its toll, but it will also prevent us from raising taxes to fix these issues on down the road.
We’re making progress on the tourism front, with help from the state of Tennessee. Meetings with state staff have begun a roadmap we’ll continue to develop and follow to bring visitors to Hawkins County and grow our economy.
Development of the new industrial park at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant is underway, which will ultimately result in new light industrial and warehousing businesses there and increase our tax base.
Additional grant opportunities are on our radar every day, including improvement of water and sewer lines, improvement of our Highway Department facilities, road improvements at Phipps Bend Industrial Park, county park improvement, and more.
I think most importantly and hope you will agree that we are attempting to communicate with the citizens of the county concerning anything that’s happening that will affect them. This series of columns in the Rogersville Review is one way, and we’re working on developing others.
As usual, if you have questions or comments feel free to email them to me at mark.dewitte@hawkinscountytn.gov. I hope everyone has a very Merry Christmas and a Happy and Healthy New Year in 2023!