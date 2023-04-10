North Fork Baptist Church extends our sincerest gratitude for your help with securing the old North Fork School building, which is widely known in the community as the Ruritan Building and sits adjacent to our church’s parking lot.
We appreciated not only your acceptance of our proposal for the purchase but also the warm welcome we received at the February board meeting. When deacon and trustee Eddie Mowell opened with the statement that we are a small country church, Chairman Christian made a suggestion that I and the church will not soon forget: “Yes, but you’re big in the community.”
The statement was made, I feel, in earnest, and it was a blessing to have this simple truth acknowledged in a county-wide, public forum. We hope to live up to this characterization, and thank Mr. Christian and the board for the recognition.
The former school building, as you all know, has long been a community service property for the North Fork area, having most recently been used for voting, community gatherings, and business of the local Ruritan club.
It is our hope to continue this tradition of service—perhaps in a more robust manner. Currently, North Fork Baptist runs a Care Center out of the house formerly used as our church’s parsonage.
On every second and fourth Saturday, the North Fork Care Center supplies free food, clothing, school supplies, household products, home furnishings and appliances (when available), and occasionally even medical equipment to families in need. Since its establishment, the Care Center has helped dozens of families better negotiate impoverished conditions, home fires, medical limitations, and simple economic hardships.
It is a no-questions-asked ministry, and we find the assistance offered is always a blessing—not just for those in need but also for our church and the North Fork community at large. We are proud of this service, and we plan to expand it through the use of the newly acquired property.
We might add here, as is already the case with any referrals sent our way, the Care Center is more than happy to help any family referred by the school board’s own Family Resource Center. We love this work, and we love working with others to get it done.
While some updating to the old school building will be required before moving forward with our Care Center and community service plans, purchase of the property has already been a blessing by providing additional parking for our church services.
The deacons, trustees, and pastor have met with enthusiasm and a quickened spirit to discuss new projects and renovations, and the church as a whole has been challenged to dream big for our community. We thank you sincerely for helping us in moving toward such dreaming.
As Proverbs 29:18 suggests, “Where there is no vision, the people perish.” Thank you so much for believing in our little church’s vision, for helping us in the purchase of the old school, and for inspiring us to be “big in our community.” We are truly grateful.