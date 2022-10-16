Whether they will admit or not, nearly everyone enjoys a spooky story ever now and then. Especially in October when vegetation begins to die and a cold witch’s moon shines through the leafless skeleton like trees.
Memories and nostalgia often give way to folklore and of course you don’t have to believe in ghosts in order to take pleasure in a good ghost tale. Stony Point near Surgoinsville is one of Hawkins County’s most historic and some say most haunted places.
The legendary “Booger Oak” located at the nearby Fudge Farm is over 300 hundred years old. Early settlers passing through Surgoinsville would often camp out at the base of the tree and take shelter under its spreading branches. In 1830 legendary outlaw John A Murrell and his band of murderous cut throats robbed and massacred a family as they camped under the great oak.
After that strange occurrences began to happen around the tree. Some say screams can be heard on foggy nights and several motorists have observed orb like lights within its branches. The nearby Armstrong mansion is the oldest brick house in Hawkins County. A family tradition states that during the Civil War the third floor of the home was used as a make shift hospital.
One very cold winter the bodies of six slain soldiers were stored here until the ground thawed and their graves could be dug at nearby New Providence Church Cemetery. The black servants in the house shunned the third floor after this. Organized in 1780, New Providence is one of the oldest churches in Tennessee. It was established by Rev. Samuel Doak and Rev.
Charles Cummings on lands given by William Armstrong. The cemetery beside the church claims several Revolutionary War veterans and 28 Confederate soldiers. Here also lie the remains of many slaves with only field stones to mark their graves. The grave of Revolutionary War hero George Maxwell is said to be haunted by a phantom black dog. Also interred at New Providence is a murderer and his father who was also murdered.
Orrville Bradley Bynum murdered Deputy Lon Fernandez in a livery stable on Main Street in Rogersville. As he lay dying he saw the man he brutally murdered sitting at the bottom of his bed. He lies in a grave near his father General John Bynum who was murdered on Main Street in 1861.When these graves are approached a flock of black birds are said to rise up.
Bynum’s widow married Captain HB Clay the grandson of the famous politician Henry Clay. They too were laid to rest in this antebellum burial ground but their spirits can often be seen on dark moonless nights. Another legendary specter at New Providence graveyard is the weeping woman in white. Legend says she is the fiancée of a Confederate soldier buried among the glorious dead.
They were supposed to get married at the church but he was killed at Vicksburg. So spent her sad last days walking the cemetery mourning the death of her lost love. In the twilight of the evening as the autumn leaves fall gently from the ancient trees; believers have caught a glimpse of her or heard the sound of her weeping. Perhaps the most haunted building at Stony Point is old Maxwell Academy.
The first school building was built in 1852 but it was destroyed by a fire in the 1890’s and the present building was erected. Maxwell Academy operated as a school until 1940. Through the years it fell into a regretful state of disrepair. But there still many people alive who have special ties to the place and it seems there are some who are dead that can’t let go.
Willie Crawford was attending an ice cream supper there in 1945 this the story he tells.” There was a huge crowd there as darkness approached. Suddenly from the direction of the cemetery came the sounds of babies crying. Several of the men and a few of the women ran toward the noise. When they reached the crest of the hill the crying stopped.
They couldn’t find anything but when they returned to the academy the babies once again commenced crying.” Years later a researcher revealed that many babies buried at the graveyard succumbed to scarlet fever and died in the 1880’s. Many more died during the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918. Where these the babies heard on that faithful night? Carolyn Jameson was taking Stony Point road home one night when she encountered a strange occurrence.
It was after midnight and just as she approached Maxwell Academy a male figure dressed in an old fashion long black coat crossed the road directly in front of her car and disappeared behind the school. It frightened her a great deal and she glanced back in her mirror to see him ringing an old school bell.
She stopped the automobile and looked around to find that the mysterious school master was gone. Years after the incident Jameson still swears to what she saw. In 1973 a couple from Jonesborough stopped at Maxwell to take pictures.
All of a sudden they heard little girls playing “Ring around the Rosie” but when they looked for the girls they couldn’t be found. Maxwell Academy is not wired for electricity but on dark stormy nights many observers have reported seeing lights in the windows. Visitors to the school have felt a tug on their shirts and heard unexplained noises. The school was also used as a Masonic Hall and a High school.
So much history took place there and the grounds were once alive with the sounds of children. If the building is haunted surely it is by memories. Does Stony Point really have ghosts? I have no idea but if you dare to visit these hallowed places be sure you take a friend.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com