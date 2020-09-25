I am not a hate-filled person. I know that hate is fashionable right now, but really, I’m not offended when I wake up every day. Still, I should confess that when I moved up here from Southeast Alabama about 15 years ago, I discovered that I had magically left one of my few true hatreds behind.
I’m not talking about any race, ideology, nationality or orientation here. I could care less about that sort of thing. I’m talking about the true bane of my existence in my original home-state of Alabama: Fire Ants. Yes, Fire Ants are at the top of my list of things that I just can’t help but hate.
The good news is that Fire Ants don’t live in Upper East Tennessee, though they are present down around Chattanooga. Here, we have just enough altitude that we get sufficient snow, ice and seriously freezing temperatures to keep them from surviving. I like our mountain views, rivers, lakes, hiking trails, and other activities. I like our people. I like most everything about this area, but today, I’m focused on my love of us not having Fire Ants.
Most ants bite and spray venom into the wound. Not Fire Ants. They bite just to get a good grip while they drive a tiny little stinger into you. Imagine a tiny little wasp, hornet or yellow jacket with no wings. Down in Alabama, if you are outside, even in your backyard, you have to constantly be aware of where you step or stand, because the little ant-demons are everywhere.
They are sneaky. You can be minding your own business, and maybe feel a little tickle of one crawling on you. Then suddenly, as if they have some secret signal pheromone or something, they all start biting and stinging you at once. I’ve had as many as a dozen within a couple of seconds. Each and every one of these bites hurts, but some, in sensitive areas, hurt a lot more.
Nothing will cause you to lose your modesty, strip off your clothes and jump into your favorite fishing hole quite like a few fire-ant bites. In areas where Fire Ants are common, the stores all sell special Fire Ant Poison. These things are hard to kill. I have been guilty of pouring diesel fuel on a mound and lighting it, just for revenge.
You can’t drown them, though they will get off of you when you jump in the pond. When you come out you will be more careful where you stand. It is a lesson that is hard to forget. During floods, whole colonies, up to 200,000 of them, can be seen floating down rivers. They hold hands, and in so doing they save the colony. I have personally seen balls of them over three feet across floating down the Chattahoochee River while covering a flood there many years ago.
With cooler weather coming, if you hear me complaining about the cold, just remind me about the lack of Fire Ants. I’ll change my tune and might even start singing Winter Wonderland.