With budget hearings for the county set to begin in the next couple of months, I think it’s important to understand what it means to be a fiscal conservative and how we should apply it, specifically on the local level.
The label of “fiscal conservative” first emerged in politics in the late 1930s when conservative politicians from both parties banded together to oppose the massive spending packages being proposed by FDR’s administration.
This led to the formation of unofficial alliances, such as the conservative coalition, that spent decades standing for low taxes, limited government spending, and balanced budgets.
It’s a term that most people in Hawkins County know well. As a matter of fact, I would dare say that most of the citizens who live in our area would identify themselves as fiscal conservatives. It is a political pillar amongst our people, and it has kept our taxes low, our cost of living affordable, and shielded us from the government overreach that is sure to follow out of control spending.
On the surface, it seems simple- spend less than you bring in. If spending is too high, cut it. Unfortunately, there are some nuances when it comes to government. One phrase you may hear tossed around during budget season is “maintenance of effort.”
Maintenance of effort is a requirement by the state to maintain funding for certain departments. The requirements are different depending on the department, but, for example, the library’s funding cannot be decreased. If the county increases their funding this year, then they must receive that same level of funding in future years. It cannot be cut. This is just one example.
This type of nuance highlights the importance of we Budget Committee members, and the Board of Commissioners at large, doing due diligence when allocating funds. Neglecting to understand maintenance of effort could lead to required spending for decades to come, and no way to pay for it without raising taxes.
Proper planning is another key component to conservative budgeting. Whether it’s maintenance on county buildings, purchasing emergency vehicles, or other large expenditures, we should be planning ahead to avoid situations where we need large sums of money all at once.
It may seem smart to cut spending that is set aside for these type purchases, but it will prove, and has proven in the past, detrimental to our budgeting process. This isn’t fiscally conservative. It’s reckless and will result in more money being spent than if you planned for routine expenditures.
I’ve worked in business basically my entire career. Budgets are never easy to work through, but I’m learning that government budgets are even more difficult.
We must ask hard questions. We can’t be afraid to say no, even when it may not be politically popular. We have to find creative ways to solve problems, and not take the Washington DC approach of simply throwing money at them. We should seek ways to invest county dollars in such a way that promotes growth and broadens our tax base.
This is how we maintain services and keep taxes low, not just for now, but for generations to come. And that is what fiscal conservatism is all about.
Josh Gilliam is a Hawkins County Commissioner in the first year of his first term, and a member of the commission’s Budget Committee.