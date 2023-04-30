Many of the greatest hymns of our faith have been authored by godly men and women who have been tested through extreme suffering, losses, and persecutions.
And yet God has used them as testimonies to His goodness. The Reverend, Mr. Henry Lyte, was one of them. He was a frail, and sickly man who suffered most of his life with chronic asthma and tuberculosis. Yet his friends described him as “strong in faith and spirit.”
At the age of twenty-five years, he had just entered the ministry when a close friend and fellow clergyman died of a serious illness. That experience changed Henry. He said, “The death of my friend, who died happy in the thought that there was One who would atone for his delinquencies, made me study my Bible and preach in another manner than I had previously done.”
In 1834 Henry published an obscure collection of 280 hymns that he had written called, The Spirit of the Psalms. They were not strict paraphrases, but they were all loosely inspired by the Psalms.
His classic hymn, “Abide With Me,” was the best-known of his works for over 100 years, until Queen Elizabeth married the Duke of Edinburgh.
The Queen had chosen another one of Henry’s obscure Psalms to be sung at her wedding ceremony. That single event on November 20, 1947 (which was also the 100th anniversary of Henry Lyte’s death) caught the attention of the whole world, and Henry’s hymn was instantly popularized for use at weddings and funerals for decades. PRAISE, MY SOUL, THE KING OF HEAVEN has probably begun more ceremonies than any other hymn in the English language.
The hymn is a free paraphrase of Psalm 103. It is a declaration of the Goodness of God.
“Bless the Lord, O my soul; And all that is within me, bless His Holy Name!
“Bless the Lord, O my soul, And forget not all His benefits:
“Who forgives all your iniquities, Who heals all your diseases,
“Who redeems your life from destruction, Who crowns you with lovingkindness and tender mercies,
“Who satisfies your mouth with good things, So that your youth is renewed like the eagle’s.”
In this hymn, Henry Lyte mentioned several benefits of God’s grace, but I think the most stunning line in the entire hymn is in the first stanza. It summarizes God’s goodness in just four amazing words
“Ransomed, Healed, Restored, Forgiven.”
And therein is the Gospel, God’s Good News. As sinners, we owed a debt that we could not pay. The payment for our redemption was made by the Son of Man, Jesus, who “gave His life a ransom for many.” He paid a debt He did not owe. And for all who have been ransomed, the disease of sin that results in spiritual death has been cured. We have been made whole. All our sins have been forgiven.
God is Good and this Hymn urges us to do now, what we will be doing in eternity; “PRAISE, MY SOUL, THE KING OF HEAVEN.”
Your comments are welcome. You may contact me at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com