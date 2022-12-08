Hi Ralph. I grew up in Rogersville. It’s been 9 years since I’ve lived there, but only 3 months since my last visit. Each time I come home I’m optimistic to see how much my hometown has grown.
In the years I’ve been gone, downtown has come alive with restaurants, shops, and things to do, but for every improvement I see I find a dozen reminders of the dominant & hateful attitudes that have a chokehold on my hometown. This opinion piece is the best example of it that I’ve seen in a while. Ralph, the conclusions you come to in this piece are not connected to reality, and are based on a stack of false claims and some massive gaps in logic.
You strike me as someone who was once a rebel without a cause, and it’s unfortunate that this is the cause you’ve clung to. This kind of rhetoric does more harm than you understand, and it’s not going to let you be the hero you desire to be.
I can only hope that one day history will look back at articles like this the same way that we look at white students heckling black students during integration, but this isn’t history, this is here and now. You’re not an unfortunate figure of a bygone past–you are a living person who has some influence in the community that I grew up in, and it is for the care I have for the people in that community that I am writing this response to your last opinion. To be transparent, this is only partially in hopes to change your mind, and it is mostly in defense of the members of The Rogersville Community that this will do harm to.
You spent 7 paragraphs claiming the LGBTQ+ community has had several fake goals to distract from their ultimate goal. In paragraph 10, you finally get to the point where you say that the community ultimately wants the “approval” and the forced “engagement and participation” of “people like you,” and man, that is so far disconnected from reality. You got to that conclusion just because of the desire for people to marry, regardless of gender? Man, that is more than a little off the handle, but those leaps in logic aren’t unique to you.
They’re the same leaps that homophobic talk radio shows have been making over and over for the last 8 years. This assault on the gay community, while always present, has been on full throttle since the Obergefell v. Hodges decision that gave us the right to marry regardless of sexual orientation back in 2015.
Ralph, you’ve put words in the mouth of the gay community that they never said. You say they claimed to want this right to marry for all kinds of reasons: adopting kids, visiting loved ones in hospital, contractual benefits, etc, but none of that was ever the core of the movement. Those complicated legal processes and specific situations are not something people get excited enough to organize around, but you know what is?
Love.
I wonder, Ralph, when you decided that you wanted to marry your wife, was it just so you could be intimate with her? Maybe, if you’re that strict a follower of the Bible (and no judgment from me whether you are or not), but I bet it wasn’t for hospital visitation rights, bypassing HIPPA laws, adopting children, or contractual benefits, was it? I don’t know you, but I would bet that it wasn’t. I bet it was because you loved her. So, Ralph, why is it so hard for you to grasp that it’s that simple for them, too?
It’s critical for you to understand that, because when you don’t understand something it opens you up, and someone else can step in to fill that gap in your understanding with a harmful connection. There isn’t always some grand story happening, and there isn’t always some illuminati type of underground keeping information from you. Sometimes? Sure, but not usually, and especially not when there’s an answer right in front of you.
I’ll be honest with you Ralph, everything after paragraph 10 (and arguably everything past the title) is a bit off the rails. You’re all over the place here. “You should be very afraid,” Marxism, Sharia Law, why stop there? What about the Boogeyman? I can see that you’ve fallen victim to the fear-mongering that the right has been doing on leftists and Muslims for years. I’m here to tell you that they are not the things that go bump in the night, they are just people. That’s the core of this response, maybe? We’re all just people.
I think one of the toughest problems we (“we” meaning individuals living in the 21st century) face is how the internet exposes us to parts of the world we can never know and more information than we can ever verify without any guidance on how to make sense of it all. I most definitely don’t know how to handle it all the time, but one thing I’ve found is that the world is a far less scary place if you build your ideology around your own lived experience and not what you hear from others or see online.
If you’ve never seen the boogeyman lurking, and he’s never hurt anyone you’re close to, he’s probably not real. If the things people are saying don’t match up to what you’re seeing in your everyday life then it’s not something you need to concern yourself with. Phrased a different way: What does it matter if the news says the economy is booming when no one is shopping in your store? Until you see people hoisting flags for the Islamic State instead of the American flag you don’t need to worry about Sharia Law.
Ralph, this is the end of this letter for you, the rest is for the Rogersville Review:
The left has demons that go bump in the night as well. They tell stories of white nationalists that want to make the USA a white ethno-state and return us to the Jim Crow era. They tell of Christian extremists that want to do away with freedom of religion and make the USA a Christian-only country. Unfortunately, these have really started to materialize in my real life, and today I see you, Rogersville Review, posting this Christian-Nationalist propaganda in my hometown newspaper. I have friends that used to work for you, it’s where I saw my photos printed from my Cherokee H.S. football games, and it breaks my heart to see this kind of rhetoric given a platform here.
There are thousands of students in the Hawkins County school system and, statistically, hundreds of them are on some spectrum of not-straight. Platforming opinions like these send a clear message to those children: You’re not welcome here.