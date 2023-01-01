It doesn’t matter what side of the fence you are on, 2022 has been a tumultuous year.
Inflation has set about higher gas prices, higher utility cost, higher property and rental prices, higher food prices all which affects all of us.
Help wanted signs are in most every store and the public is impacted due to lack of services because key positions in some of your favorite places to shop can’t find enough staff to adequately operate.
If you want a home repair done, contractors are so stretched, you are lucky to get them to put your repair down for 2024. At the same time locally we are still dealing with the epidemic of drugs, and we could continue our list through an entire column.
We do need to add the national and international problems of open immigration, national debt that could collapse our money system, and wars and more open hostility from foreign powers abroad.
Normally you can come to the end of a year and there have been some years we look back on and said we were glad that year ended. Yet we could look forward with the hopes things would get better and we could see improvement into the coming year. Unfortunately 2023 doesn’t hold that promise.
Even Jewish leaders who still go by the calendar that was in place during the time of Moses, King David and Jesus say the years in Jewish numerals are prophetic but doesn’t offer a lot of hope. This year is 5783 and Jewish people believe it means the beginning of a new season. Another source says it will be a crumbling of what we knew and the new season is when people will realize God’s Kingdom has never changed.
What is God’s Kingdom and what would that mean? I would like to suggest both for Christians and non-Christians alike, this is a year when you seek God in a deeper way than you ever have before. Make a commitment to read the book of Psalms in January. David lived in an unstable time in the history of Israel. He wrote many things that help point us to God’s help and God’s Kingdom. Psalm 46 says “God will be our refuge and help and a “very present” help in time of trouble.”
Let me encourage you in a new way in 2023 to seek God and his help. Psalm 121 says “I look to the hills (heavens) from where my help comes. My help comes from the Lord which made heaven and earth. The writers of the books of scripture and especially Psalms understood this unfathomable God knows our name and wants to have a very personal relationship with each of us.”
Besides understanding God is personable and wants a personal relationship with us, the Bible also declares God is timeless. He never changes. He is the same in every generation. God has never grown old. He is always as near as our asking for his help.
Isaiah 43 declares that when trouble is all around us, God will walk through it with us. That seems to me to be a promise during this troubled time that would bring comfort to a lot of hearts during uncertain times in 2023.
My suggestion is if you know God, hold on tighter than ever before. If you don’t know God, let him in your life this year. Read the book of Psalms during January and I believe you might be surprised to see God offers very real help and direction in today’s age. There are on-line versions of the Bible that you can read even if you don’t have one in your home. I always recommend church to people because regular everyday people going through the same thing as you and I attend and it becomes a place to find strength in others.
Look up and let this be a year when you find comfort, help, and direction from this God who is waiting on you.