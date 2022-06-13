President Lyndon Johnson signed an executive order in 1966 codifying the holiday on the third Sunday in June. President Richard Nixon then declared the day a national holiday in 1972, while in the midst of a re-election campaign.
Father’s Day started out as a modest event on June 19, 1910, but didn’t become a recognized U.S. holiday until 1972 — almost 60 years after Mother’s Day was made official by President Woodrow Wilson.
Mother’s Day grew out of reconciliation campaigns for moms who sons fought on both sides of the Civil War. The informal celebration quickly took off when retailers — in particular, florists — recognized the profit potential. Dads, however, weren’t often the recipient of bouquets of flowers, so decades passed without similar recognition.
A West Virginia church sponsored a day honoring fathers in 1908, following an explosion at the local coal mine — but that was only a one-day commemoration. Sonora Smart Dodd, a child of a widower from Spokane, Washington, became the first widely known proponent of an official equivalent holiday for dads. The initial statewide Father’s Day followed.
President Calvin Coolidge urged other states to observe the day in 1924, even as some pushed to combine Mother’s and Father’s Day into one single holiday called Parents’ Day. Coolidge memorably said the day should be set aside “to establish more intimate relations between fathers and their children and to impress upon fathers the full measure of their obligations.”
The trials and tribulations of the Great Depression followed, and some struggling retailers took up the cause of making Father’s Day official once more. The movement received another boost during World War II, when the day was thought of as another way to honor our troops. By then, the day was an established tradition, but still not officially recognized.
President Lyndon Johnson signed an executive order in 1966 codifying the holiday on the third Sunday in June. President Richard Nixon then declared the day a national holiday in 1972, while in the midst of a re-election campaign. Sonora died six years later, at age 96.
A number of other countries have joined the U.S. in recognizing the role of fathers on the third Sunday in June — including the U.K., France, Greece, Cuba, Mexico, Switzerland and Singapore, among many others. The holiday is celebrated on days across the calendar elsewhere. It’s in March in Italy and August in Brazil. Australia celebrates in September, while Finland honors dads in November.