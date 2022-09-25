In April of 1925 circumstantial outlaw Kenneth “Kinnie” Wagner was on the run once again after the he tragically killed 2 Kingsport police officers.
The Kingsport Times reported “The tragedy was the most shocking and disastrous one that has ever occurred in or around Kingsport.
With 10 orphaned children and 2 widows weeping in their homes dozens of men of Kingsport and the vicinity turned out on a manhunt for the desperado.” He was also wanted by the FBI for killing 2 men in Mississippi one of which was a deputy sheriff.
Overnight Kinnie had a price on his head and wanted posters of him were plastered everywhere. At the age of 22 he had murdered four men and wounded three.
According to oral tradition passed down through the years, Wagner had several hideouts in Hawkins County where he often sought refuge with family and friends. After the Kingsport slayings, Kinnie reportedly ran to Poppy Wagner’s store in Goshen Valley near Church Hill and was hidden in his attic under a pile of quilts. But Kinnie got word that one of his relatives planned to turn him in for the 2500 dollar reward money; so he took off in the middle of the night.
A few days later Kinnie Wagner surrendered to the Sullivan County Sheriff and threw himself on the mercy of the court.
While the Blountville jail Kinnie’s life was in grave danger. There were many death threats and a few men tried to organize a mob to march on the jail and lynch him. But their efforts were thwarted by local officials.
As they were bringing Kinnie into the court room for his trial, prominent Kingsport business man J Fred Johnson stepped through the crowd and spit into Wagner’s face as a final insult. After a short deliberation the jury came back with the verdict of guilty and Kinnie was sentenced to death in the electric chair. A few days later Kinnie made another daring escape by inciting other prisoners to riot.
He then returned to his Wagner relatives in Surgoinsville. There he hid out until he could make it across the state line. After a few weeks he ended up in Arkansas. Kinnie was able to avoid capture for over a year. During that time a nationwide manhunt was organized to apprehend him.
The Kinnie Wagner story circulated the world and before long he became a folk hero. He was the subject of many periodicals and several comic books. There were also several folk songs and ballads written about him. Finally in August of 1926 Kinnie was sick and tired of looking over his shoulder so he decided he would face the music and turn himself in.
Always the grand showman Kinnie surrendered to Miller County sheriff Lillie Barber a lady police officer claiming he was tired of being hunted and he thought turning himself over to a woman sheriff would add to his story. While on the run Wagner shot and killed Sam and Will Carper and wounded their brother Bob.
By the time he was 24; Kinnie Wagner had allegedly killed 6 men and received 7 gunshot wounds. Eventually Wagner was sentenced to life in Mississippi’s infamous Parchman prison. In a few years Kinnie had gained the trust of the warden and he was put over the blood hounds. That’s when he came up with a brilliant plan.
He trained the dogs not to pick up his scent or follow him by beating them if they did so. When Wagner escaped a short time later they set the dogs on him but they refused to look for him. Wagner absconded and remained on the run for the next few years.
J. Edgar Hoover’s G men captured Wagner in 1943 but the FBI director refused to help when Kinnie made yet another daring escape from Parchman in 1948. In the end he was returned to the prison and put on a chain gang. While working on a road crew in 1958 Kinnie bent down to pick up a stray puppy and died of a massive heart attack. He was 55.
The notorious outlaw had escaped for the final time but his main trial in the great beyond was yet to come. Kinnie was gone and although his life had been short and full of trouble, it had definitely been a colorful one.
Wagner was brought back to Scott County Virginia to be buried in Mountain View cemetery. His funeral was reportedly attended by over 10,000 people.