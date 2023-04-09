“Wylie cadoodles! Jesus is here, and let’s go see him,” shouts Meagan, 7. “He has risen from the dead. Invite him to your house and have supper with him. And let him come to your house and stay for the night.”
“Me and my friends would have a birthday party for Jesus. Then we would tell everybody there that Jesus was alive,” says Laurie Beth, 4.
Jesus started his ministry by turning water into wine at a marriage feast (party). Why shouldn’t we celebrate his resurrection with a party? The marriage feast of the Lamb in the Lord’s kingdom will be the party to end all parties.
If you’re going to have a party, why not start with a parade, says Kayla, 4: “I would throw candy out, and every time I did, I would say, ‘Jesus is alive!’”
While you’re walking down the street munching on candy and musing on Kayla’s proclamation, you might bump into Grayson, 4, at the bank: “I would make a poster that says Jesus is alive. I would put it at the bank.”
Well, Jesus did say, “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also” (Luke 12:34). That’s good strategic thinking, Grayson. Everyone who has money in the bank will go there.
“I would put ‘Jesus is Alive’ on the computer. I would send it to everyone — 100 people,” says Katye, 4.
“I would draw pictures and put them in the mailbox. The pictures would be Jesus alive,” says Ally, 4.
We all have different talents the Lord has given us. Some compute, some draw and others write: “I would write notes that say, ‘Jesus is alive!’ I would take them to Mississippi and give them to people in different houses,” says Justin, 5.
If you can spell Mississippi at age 5, you’re destined to be a great writer, Justin.
“I would cry because I would be happy. I would call on the telephone, and say, ‘Jesus is nice, I love him, and he is alive,’” says Sydni, 4.
A woman with a bad reputation once cried as she washed Jesus’ feet with her tears and dried them with her hair. The release of guilt that comes from receiving forgiveness through Jesus’ death and resurrection can cause tears of joy.
Friends, every day we can announce Jesus’ resurrection by our actions and words– by accepting the forgiveness of God and by passing that forgiveness on to others. By living and speaking this way, we identify with Jesus’ death and resurrection.
The Apostle Paul wrote, “I have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me” (Galatians 2:20). Dying to our selfish wishes and living by the power of Jesus’ resurrected life is like trading your old car for a new Porsche. No comparison.
Living in union with a resurrected Savior doesn’t mean all our troubles will instantly disappear. However, they won’t dominate the Christian who is living in dependence on the one who overcame death.
Trusting Jesus as your Savior places you in an inseparable union with Christ, but don’t stop there. Continue the journey of faith by trusting the Lord to live his overcoming life through you.
Whether you use parades, posters or parties, find a way to let people know. “Jesus lives!” says Amber, 11. “He is back! The king has returned! We can live in peace! Christ our Savior lives again! God almighty brought him back!”
