The Senate Energy, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee advanced legislation to fast-track remediation and redevelopment of brownfield properties across rural Tennessee.
The initiative, which is part of Gov. Bill Lee’s legislative priorities this year, would provide technical and financial resources directly to local communities while bolstering incentives for developers and communities.
Brownfield sites are properties that are unusable due to the presence of hazardous substances, pollutants or contaminants. Many of these sites have the potential to be repurposed, but often require major initial investments to clean up the properties.
Senate Bill 271, co-sponsored by Sen. Paul Rose (R-Covington), would create the Tennessee Brownfield Redevelopment Area Grant (BRAG) program to provide $5 million in annual grants to communities to investigate and clean up brownfield properties and return the sites to marketable use.
“Tennessee is experiencing the benefits of tremendous economic and population growth, but this growth is also straining the availability and conservation of valuable agricultural, recreational, and green space lands,” said Rose. “These are farmlands and cow pastures, ball fields and local parks, and wide-open spaces where Tennesseans hunt, fish, and hike. It is important to clean up these spaces to maintain the incredible quality of life in Tennessee.”
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has identified at least 175 known brownfield sites in 36 different counties across Tennessee.
Additionally, the legislation would amend the Brownfield Franchise and Excise Tax Credit law to provide rural and smaller communities a targeted incentive to clean up properties. It would also grant communities more flexibility when the credit amount can be claimed.
Finally, the measure expands eligibility for the Brownfield Tax Increment Financing (TIF) law by removing urban and low-income geographic requirements and increasing qualifying project costs to ensure all Tennessee communities have the opportunity for more economic growth.
More Senate News
Protecting children from harmful medical procedures to change gender identity – Senate Republicans passed legislation to prohibit minors from undergoing irreversible and harmful medical procedures to change their gender identity. Senate Bill 1, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) puts age-restrictions on medical interference that alters a child’s hormonal balance and procedures that remove body parts to enable the minor to identify as a gender different from their biological sex. The bill ensures that only adults who are 18 years of age and older can elect to undergo these permanent procedures with lifelong health implications that often deprive the recipients of the ability to have children.
Cracking down on child predators - The Judiciary Committee passed legislation aimed at strengthening laws surrounding child sexual abuse. Senate Bill 287, sponsored by Speaker Pro Tempore Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin), adds the offense of statutory rape by an authority figure to the existing list of 13 offenses under the solicitation of a minor statute. The bill further adds that a person convicted of continuous sexual abuse of child must be under community supervision for life in addition to any other punishment that offender receives. Senate Bill 501, sponsored by Senator Bo Watson (R-Hixson), codifies existing judicial interpretation that child sexual offenders are prosecuted based on the age of the victim when the offense was committed.
Alleviating the teacher shortage — Passed by the Education Committee, Senate Bill 556 supports Tennessee teachers by creating a fund and process to reimburse them for the cost of a licensure assessment after earning a passing score. Teacher candidates must earn a passing score on required assessments to demonstrate their preparations to obtain a license and enter the classroom ready to teach. Additional funds to cover these assessments will allow more teachers to become licensed to teach in Tennessee and reduce the state’s teacher shortage. The bill is sponsored by Senator Bill Powers (R-Clarksville).
Improving the hiring process for out of state law enforcement officers – The Judiciary Committee approved legislation that will allow for more efficient processing for out of state law enforcement personnel, while giving the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission the flexibility to determine standards of certification. Senate Bill 265, sponsored by Sen. Todd Gardenhire (R-Chattanooga), adds practical experience and education of an applicant certified in another state to the criteria evaluated by the POST Commission when considering qualifications for certification in Tennessee.
Safeguarding citizens from government overreach regarding COVID-19 – The Senate made permanent several laws passed during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect citizens from government overreach and provide businesses and health care providers with liability protections from health-related claims. By making these laws permanent, lawmakers ensure that state and local governments cannot require COVID-19 vaccine mandates and that statewide standards are met before local governments can issue mask mandates in public and in schools. Among other things, it also guarantees a person hospitalized can be accompanied by a family member during their stay. Senate Bill 11, sponsored by Johnson, removes the July 1, 2023 termination date on these provisions.