Now that a wonderful Thanksgiving has just passed us by for another year, we look forward to a spectacular Christmas.
Just as Thanksgiving food distributions were not able to escape rising food cost, Christmas will work the same for non-profits all across the country.
Jennifer Kinsler has expanded Christmas for the Children slightly and more children than ever are expected to pass through the application process in 2022. Last year she served 1,578 children through 38 separate Christmas parties, which at that time was a record high.
Rising cost will again affect the Christmas food boxes and initial projections point to a food box distribution of 1,100 boxes exceeding $30,000 for the first time.
The entire Christmas program was birthed out of knowledge that several churches were trying to help families in the Rogersville area, but some recipient families were getting help multiple times. That year Of One Accord’s, Christmas for the Children, (CFTC) served 75 children, but a local pastor exclaimed he had been to six parties sponsored by Baptist Churches and near a dozen families had been served at all six.
CFTC became a way to have one agency work with other agencies and churches serving children to screen names and insure every family deserving help were helped, but only once. Program Director, Jennifer Kinsler, has come to know her families. Some few families and children have tried a variety of ways to slide into more than one program. Momma can’t get Christmas. Divorced daddy can’t get Christmas and even grandparents can’t get Christmas so they all apply under different names in different houses, but with the same children. The object of the program is to serve every child only once.
The more other organizations and agencies are willing to compare their families with Kinslers, the more wisely small amounts of dollars will stretch to serve every child. According to Kinsler, the value of a clothing item and a gift or toy item depending on age, can mount to $100 per child. It’s only prudent to work together to make the system work. In addition to a toy and gift, children receive a backpack loaded with goodies valued at $100 from Georgia Baptist who partners with Appalachia ministries like Of One Accord.
Kinsler expects just under 40 separate parties this year depending on the number of churches, clubs, industry, and organizations willing to take pre-screened names. Whether 2 names or 100, Kinsler can provide children in which a group can provide Christmas. The names left over have been the responsibility of CFTC for the 32nd year, so now, program director Kinsler plans parties where those gifts can be distributed. It’s easy for the number of children to mount to between 3-400.
Ministry Leader Sheldon Livesay says this is his favorite time of year. Literally every night in December before Christmas, groups are doing these parties and to see the gleam in the children’s eyes and the joy Christmas brings winds up the year perfectly.
While the deadline for applications is this week, now Kinsler goes into overtime working with groups willing to take names and matching children and families to a party just perfect for them.