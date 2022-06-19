Claudine Crawford was 50 years old, the first time she saw a car go whizzing down Poor Valley road.
Claudine, a thin little widow woman with protruding teeth and long black hair she kept tied in a bun, started jumping up and down and hollering “By Ned, I got to have me one of them thangs!”
So later that year, Claudine and her mother big Mavis Morelock hitched a ride over to Rogersville and bought a used T Model Ford convertible. The only trouble was nobody knew how to drive the gosh darn thing. But Law it had a horn on it that went toot, toot and that tickled Claudine nearly to death.
Big Mavis got her cousin Ike Russell to hook a team of mules to the T model and pull it home. Claudine sat behind the wheel and tooted that horn all through Alum Well. The first time she tried to drive that contraption she killed 3 chickens, knocked the outside toilet over and backed it into a big gulley. The front end of the car was sticking straight up in the air.
Here come Cousin Ike with the mules and pulled her out. Claudine was persistent and it wasn’t long before she barely knew how to drive. You see she could go forward but she never could back up too well. One Sunday afternoon Claudine talked big Mavis into going for a ride in her T Model.
Claudine tooted the horn for her mother to come on. Toot! Toot! Mavis came out of the house with a big straw hat mashed down on her head. She looked like a frog peeping out from under a toad stool. After her mama was aboard, Claudine cranked the T Model with one of those old hand cranks and then she jumped in. She threw the car into reverse and it shot plumb across the yard backwards.
Big Mavis screamed “Lawd how mercy!” She was clutching her hat and her heart. Claudine shifted again and the car raced down the driveway at break neck speed. She hit a big pot hole, climbed the bank side swiped a rail fence, plowed through a briar patch, jumped a ditch and on down the road they went.
Toot! Toot!
Claudine was grinning like a possum eating saw briars, but big Mavis was green as a gourd, because she had swallowed her dip of snuff! Claudine drove on out to Pressmen’s Home to visit with kin folks. She blew the horn at every house they passed on the way.
Toot! Toot!
Shucks, Claudine was all over the road in that car. She cleaned out every ditch line in Sulphur Springs valley. The T Model ran through a brush pile and a big limb snagged the hat right off of big Mavis’s head. When they finally arrived at their relative’s house everybody was on the porch waiting for them.
Claudine tooted the horn and passed the house six times before turning into the driveway.
Toot! Toot!
Then she headed straight for the porch were all the kin folks where sitting. “Get out of the way!”Big Mavis shouted “Claudine’s trying to kill us all!” Her eyes were filled with a paralyzed, hopeless horror. People were running in all directions. But just before the car hit the porch she made a sharp turn through the snow ball bush and circled the house. Then she surprised everyone by heading back down the drive way.
Toot! Toot!
Uncle Charlie Baker came down out of a tree and exclaimed “That woman is either stupid or stoned!” Poor old Claudine knew how to start that car but she didn’t have the foggiest idea how to stop it. She headed back toward Poor Valley. They were just two miles from home when the T Model ran out gas and stopped.
Big Mavis jumped out and kissed the gravel road. She was madder than an old wet hen and walked the rest of the way to the house by herself. Claudine stayed in the car and tooted the horn until Cousin Ike brought the mules and pulled her home. There she sat hair disheveled, covered in dirt and steering the car with one hand and tooting the horn with the other.
Claudine had the biggest smile on her little wrinkled face because she had never had so much fun in all her life. As the years went by, Claudine’s driving skills greatly improved as she raced to and from Rogersville tooting to everyone she saw along the way. But her horn blowing began to get on people’s nerves.
Especially a man that lived in Alum Well named Arch Ashe. He told Claudine if she blew that dad burn horn at him one more time he was going to shoot her tires out. Shortly afterwards on a very hot August day, Claudine was driving back from Rogersville with her back seat was full of groceries. Well, she tarried when she should have hurried on home.
As she passed Arch Ashe’s house out of pure old habit or spite she tooted her horn. Toot! Toot! Suddenly two things happened at the same time the truck behind her back fired with a loud bang and a can of Hungry Jack biscuits in the back seat exploded from the heat and hit her in the back of the head. She reached around and felt a raw biscuit in her hair.
Poor thing panicked and drove the car into a ditch. “Oh dear Lord “Claudine exclaimed “Arch Ashe has done blowed my brains out for tooting at him!” She ran screaming all the way out to the Country Store and told Sally Bea Trent that Arch had shot her brains out. Then she passed out cold on the floor clutching that doughy biscuit to her head.
After they revived Claudine, Sally Bea had to show her in the mirror that she hadn’t been a victim of a drive by tooting. Ernest Trent asked Claudine if she wanted him to tow her car home. “Heck no!” She replied “Sell it for me! I’ll never drive a car again!” And she never did.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com