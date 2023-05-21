One of the most encouraging and powerful prayers a Christian can pray is called a “Kingdom Come” prayer. Jesus teaches us in Matt 6 to pray what Christians call the Lord’s prayer which is actually an outline of topics Christians should have in their daily prayers for others and themselves.
A part of that I want to touch on today is learning to pray “Thy Kingdom come” into our everyday situations. But first we ask the question, what does it mean to pray God’s Kingdom Come? Does it mean God gets His way? Yes and No. He always gets His way.
If you could take your situation and transfer it to heaven where there is no sin, I think a lot of things would be different about it. That is God’s Kingdom and we should know our scriptures well enough when we hear how our schools, our government, our families and even our churches operate, if they were in heaven, there would be many changes.
We as children of the King who have been given both authority in the earth-realm by the things we say, can extrapolate what those differences are and pray them. Say you have a child who is living in rebellion. Begin praying God’s Kingdom in his life. You ask, when God answers that prayer how is his life going to display the Kingdom of God on the other side of his present rebellion.
Pray as though you were standing in front of him in a room of your house.
You might state, John, I pray God’s Kingdom into your life. You are a beloved disciple taught of the Lord, and great is your peace and undisturbed composure. God thank You that You have brought John into Your Kingdom. Thank you that John is full of wisdom and discernment and is making choices pleasing to You.
Thank you Lord for bringing John, Godly friends who strengthen his faith in You day by day. Thank You John consults with you before making decisions and makes choices pleasing to You. Thank you he is now reading and memorizing Your word daily and is winning people to Christ every week. Thank You for opening doors for John to give his life transforming testimony about the goodness of God in different churches every week.
The more you pray, the more God will give you to pray. While this is just one example, it is a great example to see how you can see with eyes of faith the other side of John’s present mountain and you see him walking in the fullness of God’s Kingdom and God’s Kingdom working in him.
Some might call this praying the solution instead of the problem. We have to know our words contain life or death. Some parents actually place curses on their children. I have heard parents say to a child, “You’re no good” or You’ll never amount to anything”.
Instead of telling that child, “I’m so proud of you. If you work hard you can be anything you can imagine you want to be. You can be president of a college, a Fortune 500 company or even the United States. You are the smartest boy I know and I have faith in you that you can do it.
Most great people had a mom or a dad who knew how to see with eyes of faith and spoke life into their family. Because if you belong to Christ, God has adopted you as a son, placed authority in you in the earth-realm and expects you to operate with those eyes of faith, praying God’s Kingdom come and speaking life into situations and people.
As you consistently do this, it releases God to change their situation, to unshackle them, so to speak and set them free.
Begin reading through your Bible again and marking places that demonstrate God’s will if His Kingdom was set up here on earth. Then as you encounter topics to pray about, begin using those scriptures to pray God’s Kingdom into your situation. Don’t give up until God rewards you with the changes you ask for.