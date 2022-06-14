No sooner have you nailed the perfect Mother’s Day gift when Father’s Day arrives.
Don’t fret, however, since there’s a perfect gift out there for any type of dad. Here are a few key suggestions.
OUTDOORSY DAD
The Bernzomatic trigger-start torch is a compact lighter that makes starting a fire a whole lot more fun. This propane-fueled tool is actually powerful enough to handle the occasional light welding.
Get him a Yeti Rambler 30-ounce tumbler, and it’ll become his standby since vacuum insulation keeps coffee hot or beverages cold for hours during any camping trip. And it fits in his vehicle’s cupholder along the way.
JET-SETTING DAD
The Orvis Battenkill duffle is rugged and roomy, and you can have it engraved with his initials. If your dad prefers a larger suitcase, consider the Eagle Creek Pack-It Cube set. It’s great for organizing everything, and actually makes room for more stuff.
INFO-JUNKIE DAD
Help your dad keep up with all of his vitals in real time with the Fitbit Charge 5, including heart-rate, sleep and stress monitoring, EKG and blood-oxygen levels. (He’ll find settings for 20 different workouts, too.)
The TaoTronics desk lamp illuminates the tiniest of print whether dad is working at home or back in the office. It boasts a warm, natural like-like glow and can double as a Zoom light when he’s otherwise backlit.
ALWAYS-PREPARED DAD
Hilife’s handheld garment steamer will ensure that your dad is always looking his best, even on the go. It’s small enough to fit in a suitcase, but heats up so fast that he’ll never be late for another hastily called Zoom meeting. Meanwhile, the Kaito KA500 radio can be an essential emergency-preparedness tool in the event of a black out.
This shortwave radio features multi-source power options, including outlet, USB, battery, solar, even hand crank — and it’s water resistant, in case you were plunged into darkness by a particularly nasty storm.
HOMEBODY DAD
The Amazon Echo Show is a speaker, a monitor, a smart-home appliance hub, and a video caller — all in one. So if he needs to turn down the thermostat while rocking his favorite playlist during a phone call with mom, he’s all set.
You can also help your father battle back against razor burn with the Tend Skin liquid care solution. Its astringent, fragrance-free formula ensure that it works without smelling too “pretty.”