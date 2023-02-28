The answer to the animal control problem in Hawkins County isn’t a bigger shelter, just like the answer to the crime problem isn’t a bigger jail.
Hawkins County could build an animal shelter the size of the Fort Henry Mall in Kingsport, but until we address abusive and/or neglectful behavior toward animals, the shelter will always be full.
The people who were caught recently with nine emaciated Great Danes, including a puppy, should have been charged with nine counts of animal cruelty. According to Humane Society director Sandy Behnke, the puppy had nine siblings that died. If you’d seen its mother you’d know why. The poor dog was just skin and bones, and it was barely making enough milk for one puppy, much less 10.
I just don’t understand what goes on in the mind of a person who would allow their nine Great Danes to starve to the point they’re just bones. It’s either sadism or just pure laziness. But, I think I know the cure for that type of behavior. Make the punishment so harsh that they will never want to do that again.
This Great Dane story is just the latest in a long line of Hawkins County disgraces when it comes to animal neglect, abuse and cruelty. Sandy Behnke has a box full of news clipping I’ve written going back more than a decade that are as bad, and in many cases much worse.
The solution is obvious, and it needs to come from Nashville in the form of tougher punishment. Animal Cruelty and neglect should be sentenced with the same severity as a DUI.
The first offense should be mandatory 48 hours in jail, a year of probation which includes no animals in your care, a stiff fine, and community service.
The second offense, 30 days in jail with the probation, fine and community service. The third offense, 120 days in jail with the probation, fine and community service.
If you can’t properly care for your animals after that, on the fourth offense you need to be charged with a felony and banned from owning animals for life.
I would also like to see the TN Animal Cruelty Registry kept more up to date, and more inclusive. I’m all about second changes and redemption, but if you get convicted of animal neglect/abuse/cruelty twice, that needs to be advertised in a registry. A permanent Hall of Shame for animal owners.
Having said that, I agree that the Hawkins County Humane Society’s shelter is too small, it’s overcrowded, and it’s inadequate for the needs of the county.
The anger and frustration of the people who protested in favor of funding prior to last week’s Budget Committee meeting, and at the County Commission meeting Monday, is justified.
My only recommendation is for the county commission and Humane Society to come together and reach a compromise that will bring Hawkins County’s shelter up to a decent standard. To paraphrase an old song, they may not get what they want, but the commission should give them what they need.
In the meantime, while the Tennessee General Assembly is in session, why don’t we send letters and emails to our state representatives asking them to push for tougher laws and harsher punishment for animal neglect, abuse and cruelty.
Mandatory jail time. Tougher sentences for repeat offenders. Requiring the animal abuse registry to be updated regularly.
If you agree with me, here are some good people to send that suggestion in an email:
Rep. Gary Hicks: rep.gary.hicks@capitol.tn.gov
Rep. Scotty Hicks: rep.scotty.campbell@capitol.tn.gov
Sen. Jon Lundberg: sen.jon.lundberg@capitol.tn.gov
TN Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton: speaker.cameron.sexton@capitol.tn.gov
You can also send a message to Gov. Bill Lee by using this web address: https://www.tn.gov/governor/contact-us.html