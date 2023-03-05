Greetings from one of seven mayors’ offices as part of the county. You’re thinking, “Seven? Where did that come from?”
Along with the County Mayor’s office, there are mayors in Mt. Carmel, Church Hill, Surgoinsville, Rogersville, and Bulls Gap. I’m counting Kingsport as the seventh since part of the city is in Hawkins County. Each has its own jurisdiction and powers.
I get calls and messages every day concerning issues that are actually city or town issues that the county has no jurisdiction over. For instance, in Rogersville, there is a separate Animal Control Officer who takes care of animal issues inside the city limits. Along with other city related issues, I don’t mind taking these calls and directing the constituent to the correct office. However, I feel like some residents don’t fully understand the differences and it sometimes is a difficult concept to grasp.
Why do we have separate city and county governments? In most cases, including locally, the county government is set up to act as an administrative subdivision of the state. It falls to the county to administer and supervise services, such as public health, safety, jails, recordkeeping, and courts. County offices are also responsible for things like automobile registrations and tags, property assessments for tax purposes, licenses and renewals, registration of property deeds, and collection of county taxes and fees.
Cities likely have their own office that collects property taxes imposed by that city or town. Keep in mind that citizens living inside city limits pay BOTH county and city property taxes because they live inside and receive services from their respective city, along with county services.
The public school system is another example of services that fall under the county and state, but some cities including Rogersville and Kingsport have their own school system. All the systems are of course tasked with educating their students but operate independently of each other. Rogersville’s school system works under its own budget, receiving funds from both the state and city and sometimes even federal dollars. Kingsport is pretty much the same.
The Hawkins County School System is a function of the state, so the responsibility falls to the county to provide the service.
In Tennessee, the county commission is responsible for setting the tax rates that fund local schools, so it’s in control of the school system’s budget. The school board has discretion on how money is allocated line by line, but the county commission approves the budget as a whole. In Hawkins County, the commission does not have a say in what the individual line items are, but it can reject the budget as a whole and require the Board of Education to revise the budget and present it again.
Larger municipalities typically provide more enhanced services such as more complete planning, zoning, fire, and recycling beyond what residents get from the county or state.
Municipalities can pass local ordinances and counties generally can’t, but it’s worthwhile to note that county governments in Tennessee have existed essentially as long as we’ve had a state.
Is it unique to have separate city and county governments? Not really, although every state is different, for example, Connecticut and Rhode Island don’t have counties. Most places have both a county and municipal government or the equivalent.
There are 346 municipalities in the state of Tennessee, with just over half of the state’s citizens living inside the city limits of those municipalities. McNairy County has eleven cities inside its border. Hamilton County in which Chattanooga lies is tied for having the second highest number of local government entities in the state with ten municipalities plus the county government. It is tied with Fayette, Obion, Robertson, and Gibson Counties.
Are there pros and cons of having separate city and county governments? There’s debate about this in academic circles but neither side has necessarily shown that their preferred method of how to structure local governments is inherently better.
You can argue that consolidated governments are more efficient because, at least in theory, they eliminate redundancies. Or you can argue that more governments mean more competition between the two and thus taxation and services would be more in line with what residents want.
On the “con” side, you can argue that a consolidated government leads to inequitable representation for minorities, like members of the Black community. Cities are generally more racially and ethnically diverse compared to unincorporated areas of the county. If the governments consolidate, representation may get diluted.
Does one tend to have more power than the other? I wouldn’t necessarily classify one as having more power than the other. It’s more like them both having designated powers within their sphere of influence.
But because the county is a subdivision of the state, it often trumps city powers. On the other hand, many mayors, especially in larger cities, have strong powers. And they generally have larger, more professional staff compared to county offices.
I’m not sure how much of this information is taught in schools, but my hope is that students are getting some type of “civics” education. That, along with everyday life skills, is as important as any subject taught in schools.
As always, you can reach me by email with questions or comments at mark.dewitte@hawkinscountytn.gov.