Several times a day, I get texts or messages from citizens who ask if I have seen the latest posts on social media, particularly Facebook. Probably because I don’t maintain a presence on sites like Instagram or Twitter, I don’t hear much about those.
I do maintain both a personal page and a “mayor’s” page on Facebook, but I strive to use those for informational and positive messages and not to express opinions or respond to misinformation. I may have deviated a time or two, but it’s becoming more important not to do so as somewhat controversial issues are discussed.
Most of the time when something is pointed out, I’m asked if I’m going to respond. I have learned that doing so is like trying to play chess with a pigeon. The pigeon just knocks the pieces all over, messes all over the board, then struts around like it won.
It’s really a pointless exercise that gets you nowhere. You can’t win an online argument, so I typically don’t waste my time. Besides, people can be much more aggressive on the anonymous internet than they would to your face, and you may get very upset at how they react. That leads me to not even begin to read posts that generate unnecessary discussion.
Internet arguments can quickly escalate. I’ve seen it many times on various social media, and I’ve learned that the best response is to refuse to engage in the process. If you answer someone, they then pick apart what you say; you then answer them, and on it goes. Stop the argument before it develops and accept that you aren’t going to agree.
Because of the limits of the written word, people may easily misunderstand what another person has said. So, arguments can develop on the internet because of a misunderstanding. If you see this happening, back off and take no further part in the discussion and don’t keep monitoring it to see what they say next.
Internet arguments must be the next biggest waste of time after checking your social media every five minutes. Do you really want to waste your precious time arguing about things that don’t really matter? There are far more productive and enjoyable ways to spend your life, so find more positive things to do and ignore the people who are determined to find fault with the opinions of others.
There’s a cartoon where a person in front of a computer says to their spouse ‘I can’t come to bed — someone on the internet is wrong.’ If you find yourself in this position, stop and think twice. So what if they are (in your opinion anyway) wrong? Maybe they are, maybe they’re not, but neither of you are going to convince each other, so let it go.
Finally, it can be pretty unpleasant to get into an argument on social media. It’s also not very social! Why subject yourself to unpleasant experiences? People will think what they want to think, and it won’t always be the same as you. Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion, whatever it may be.
If you find yourself on the verge of getting into a dispute on social media or any other internet forum, resist the urge. It’s best to just ignore any attempts to draw you into an argument; don’t worry what people think or about winning an argument. Have you ever said something that you regretted on the internet?
I’m open to intelligent, in-person discussions. Less can be misunderstood that way, and misunderstandings just lead to further arguments online.
Please know that I don’t just dismiss other people’s opinions, but I don’t put a lot of credence into online opinions based mainly on the misinformation that the person before them wrote. Fighting that misinformation is a lost cause, because in most cases perception is reality, and again there is no winning that argument.
As humans we can accomplish a whole lot more when we’re not spending huge amounts of time trying to win an internet argument. There are much more productive things to put our energies towards. Therefore, you will VERY rarely see me respond to social media posts concerning a topic where people are choosing sides. I get called out on that as well by people who think it’s my duty to respond. It’s my duty to do my job to the best of my ability, so that’s where I concentrate my efforts.
As usual, if you have ideas for future articles or a comment of any kind, the best way to reach me is via email at mark.dewitte@hawkinscountytn.org.