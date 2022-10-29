Most companies – even small businesses – need to target specific market segments to control costs and keep their enterprise focused. It’s a business staple because few lack enough resources to target a mass market.
Sounds simple, but it takes research to accurate information for specific communities.
There is a whole industry that collects and collates census data and data mining from other sources to make segmenting communities more of a science than an art.
Here’s a brief example of what a prospective new businessperson or a site selection committee sees when they use a firm like Esri to explore Hawkins’ primary consumer segmentation.
The basics start with the county’s 2021 median household income. It’s $42,975. Median income means half the households have more while the other half has less.
The median age is 45.3 years.
Most residents are in a tapestry segment labeled Rooted Rural. They account for 31.5 percent of the county’s population. The group is concentrated in the Appalachian mountain range and in Texas and Arkansas. They enjoy spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing, or working in their gardens. When indoors, they watch TV with their family. Their shopping traits include looking for American-made and generic products. The Rooted Rural group is heavily influenced by religious faith and family history.
The second largest segment is Southern Satellites. They account for 27.6% of Hawkins’ population and 3.2% of U.S. households. The group is slightly older, settled married couples who own their homes. Two thirds of the houses are single-family structures, and about a third are mobile homes. Median household incomes and home values tend to be a little below average. The residents enjoy country living, outdoor activities, and DIY home projects.
Hawkins’ third largest segment is the Salt of the Earth group. They are entrenched in traditional, rural lifestyles. Many are older and have grown children that have moved away. Like the other Hawkins segments, they enjoy the outdoors. Most have at least a high school education or some college and expanded skill sets acquired during their career in manufacturing and related industries.
Small Town Simplicity accounts for 10.6% of Hawkins’ population. The group includes both senior households and young families bound by community ties. They have a down-to-earth lifestyle. Their entertainment leans toward online gaming, scrapbooking, and rural activities like hunting and fishing. About one in four of the households is below the poverty level.
The final major segment is Rural Bypass. It accounts for 5.8% of the county’s population. Rural Bypass families live in small towns along country back roads. They enjoy the open air and sparsely populated communities.
Their lifestyle is focused on the outdoors, gardening, hunting, and fishing. This group is more likely to own a satellite dish. Those who have not retired have blue-collar jobs in manufacturing or agriculture industries.
Don Fenley is a long-time Tri-Cities journalist who now specializes in local economic news and trends. His CoreData website can be accessed at donfenley.com