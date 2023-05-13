According to the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR), Mount Carmel was the only Hawkins community that had fewer home sales that it did last year. County-wide, there were 52 closings on single-family existing sales last month, a 23.8 percent increase from April last year.
Chalk it up to April being a good sales month because one-month does not make a trend. So far this year 168 single-family existing home sales have closed in the county. That’s 25 percent fewer than the first four months of last year. The year-to-date sales data from Hawkins mirrors what’s happening region wide. The housing market is restructuring itself from the unsustainable pace it experienced during the pandemic. Sales are settling into a pre-pandemic pattern.
Prices are another matter.
Last’s month median sales price was $250,000 up 11.9 percent for last year and $550 more than the regional median.
The median price is the market’s middle. Half of the Hawkins home sold for more than $250,000 and half for less. It’s commonly used instead of the average price because it’s a better gauge of the market’s price distribution. Last month’s average sales price was $2867,927, up 31.7 percent from last year. It was skewed higher by some higher-end sales.
Two prime indicators are sending some mixed Hawkins county housing demand signals.
There were 55 pending sales last month, up 22 percent from last year. However, so far this year pending sales and down 4.2% from the first four-months of last year. Pending sales are a leading indicator of housing activity based on signed contracts for existing single-family homes and condominium sales. Since resales go under contract 30 to 60 days before they close, pending sales offer insight into the direction home sales will take. Last month there were 55 pending sales in the county.
The number of days properties spend on the market have also increased from the previous month. Last month, the median consecutive days on market were 65 days. Last year it was 39 days. That’s a sign demand is decreasing. NETAR’s consecutive days on market begins when a property is listed on the Multiple Listing System and comes off when the sale closes.
Here’s how last month’s and the first four months of the year’s housing markets are shaping in the Hawkins communities.
BULLS GAP
April sales – 4, up 300 percent.
Year-to-date sales – 11, down 39 percent.
April’s median price — $220,000 up 25.7 percent.
Year-to-date median price – 188,800, down 7.6 percent.
CHURCH HILL
April sales – 11, up 37.5 percent.
Year-to-data sales – 43, down 10.4 percent.
April median sales price — $248,000, up 27.2 percent
Year-to-date sales price $254,900, up 21.7 percent.
MOUNT CARMEL
April sales – 7, down 12.5 percent
Year-to-date sales – 25, down 32.4 percent.
April median sales price -$260,000 up 17.9 percent.
Year-to-date median sales price — $240,000, up 4.8 percent.
ROGERSVILLE
April sales – 21, up 10.5 percent.
Year-to-date sales – 65, down 26 percent.
April median sales price — $245,000, up 3.8 percent.
Year-to-date sales price $210,000 up 8.4 percent.
SURGOINSVILLE
April sales – 6, up 500 percent
Year-to-date sales – 14, down 36.4 percent.
April median sales price $315,250, up 85.4 percent.
Year-to-date sales price $306,498, up 77.7 percent.
Don Fenley is a long-time Tri-Cities journalist who now specializes in local economic news and trends. His CoreData website can be accessed at donfenley.com