Holston Medical Group (HMG) welcomes Sia Sloce, DMSc, MPAM, PA-C to HMG Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Medical Plaza, located at 105 W. Stone Dr., Suite 4B, Kingsport, Tenn.
She will join Dr. Ashraf Youssef, Orthopedic Surgeon, specializing in surgical treatment for hand and upper extremity conditions.
Sloce was born and raised in Southwest Virginia, with strong values to give back to the community and help others, which inspired her to become a Physician Assistant.
“It’s extremely important to me to give back and help others,” said Sloce. “I strive to be a light in the lives of those I serve.”
Sloce is excited to work with patients to help them regain mobility and improve their quality of life. “Partnering with patients to provide quality care and set attainable goals for their recovery is important to me,” she stated.
Sloce received her doctorate degree and her Master of Physician Assistant Medicine from the University of Lynchburg, Lynchburg, Va. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia at Wise, Wise Va.
Sloce enjoys spending quality time with her new husband and her two nieces. She comes from a large family, and spending time with family and friends is a priority. They all enjoy an active lifestyle and love to travel to warm places. In addition, she has extensive volunteer experience and enjoys serving the community.
For more information on HMG Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Medical Plaza or to schedule an appointment, call 423-578-1570 or visit www.holstonmedicalgroup.com