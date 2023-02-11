Friends of Kingsport Public Library and First Book – Greater Kingsport announce the 2023 Kingsport Book Fair, February 23-26, Meadowview Convention Center.
Regular Book Fair hours are Friday, February 24, and Saturday, February 25, 9am – 7pm plus Sunday, February 26, 12:45 — 5pm. No admission fee is charged throughout the entire weekend.
The Pre$ale event will be held Thursday, February 23, 5-9pm. Admission for the Pre$ale is $10.
Numbered admission tickets will be sold from 9am — 4:30pm to handle crowding & enable social distancing. Entry to the Pre$ale will be based on one’s number, starting with the lowest number. An Academic Pre$ale will be held Thursday, February23, 7-9pm. Admission for the Academic Pre$ale is $5 CASH. A valid faculty/staff/student ID will be required.
Continuing from previous Book Fairs, purchasers of at least $25 can use cash or major credit cards. Sales under $25 are cash only. Most donated items are priced from 25 cents to 5 dollars, based on age, condition, and popularity. The 1/2 price sale begins at 4pm on Saturday and the $10 Bag $ale begins at 12:45pm on Sunday.
The donated items, received since last year’s Book Fair, include thousands of printed books, audiobooks, music CDs, DVDs, and vinyl record albums. Each item has been individually priced and sorted in one of 30+ categories (based on format and topic). Kingsport Book Fair does not scan books for “gems” to be sold online.
As with previous Book Fairs, the 2023 inventory has exceptional quality and quantity and variety: fiction, non-fiction, history, biography, children’s, religion, music, cookbooks, DIY, gardening, textbooks, vinyl, and art/coffee table books.
The Regional Interest category includes books from FoxFire series to hiking the AT or Smoky Mountains to fiction by Ron Rash and Adriana Trigiani to cookbooks from local churches and other civic groups. Nicholas Sparks and other ‘local’ writers are included in the Regional Interest category.
Classic and contemporary books on WWII will be in the History/Biography category. Readers of Romance will be pleased with the depth of the paperback fiction donations, both classic and ‘almost new’ tales of happily-ever-after. Westerns, science fiction, and fantasy are separated out of general fiction for easy browsing.
The Sports and Transportation category will contain books on professional athletes, sports, fitness, automobiles, trains, airplanes, etc. Birders and other outdoor enthusiast will find gems in the Nature and Outdoors category. Small, gift, and blank books are separated from the other donations to make them easier to locate. As always, cookbooks, gardening, and various DIY categories will be abundant and priced to sell.
Kingsport Book Fair is an excellent example of community recycling and sustainability. All items collected and sold are locally preowned items. The donations are stored in approximately 2000 reused boxes. Milk and egg boxes, from local church kitchens, are reused from year to year; many on the 8th or more Book Fair!
Except for the minimal monthly fees charged to store and move the books to the Meadowview Convention Center, all labor is donated by book loving, caring volunteers. Profits from the Book Fair are divide among Friends of the Kingsport Public Library, First Book – Greater Kingsport and Literacy Council of Kingsport. Each organization uses these funds to support local literacy programs.
Additional volunteers are welcomed to help un-box books (Thursday, February 23, any time after 9am), throughout the weekend for the actual sale, and re-boxing (Sunday, February 26 4:35pm). This is a fabulous opportunity for youth needing volunteer service hours for high school graduation or college applications.
CONTACT: KingsportBookFair@gmail.com or 423-967-7135 (voice text) https://www.facebook.com/KingsportBookFair