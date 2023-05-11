Two boys accused of breaking into the historic St. Marks Presbyterian Church and causing more that $6,500 in damage reportedly told Rogersville police they did it “because they were bored.”
At the time of the crime one of the boys was on probation and required to wear a GPS ankle monitor.
RPD Public Safety Director Travis Fields said he contacted the GPS company and acquired the boy’s GPS location records for around the time of the crime.
Fields said the records showed the boy was at the church at the time the burglaries are suspected to have taken place.
The boys were interviewed on May 3 by RPD detectives Charlie Gibson and Andy Banks. Upon being confronted with the GPS evidence both boys allegedly confessed to the burglaries.
The boys, ages 14 and 16, were cited into Hawkins County Juvenile Court on charges of burglary and felony vandalism over $2,500.
St. Marks Presbyterian was an African American Church that was part of the old Swift College campus which is now owned by the Hawkins County Board of Education. The church was founded in 1875, and the existing church building at the corner of Kyle Street and Hasson Street was constructed in 1912.
Due to dwindling membership the church ceased services in 2000 and disbanded in 2002. It was named to the National Registry of Historic Places in 2006, and was subsequently named among the top-10 most endangered historic locations in Tennessee.
A committee attempting to restore the church received a lease from the Board of Education to restore the building and create a community center.
Although a substantial amount work was completed as of 2019, when the Pandemic occurred the St. Marks project was stalled because all the grants from the state were put on hold.
New grants are being sought to renovate the interior and convert the sanctuary into a venue for live entertainment and special events.
The plan is to convert the bottom floor into an Entrepreneur Center where business owners can rent a small space where they would have access to a printer, internet, conference room and other professional office amenities.
The burglary was reported April 24 by Chamber of Commerce director Nancy Barker who is shepherding the restoration. The culprits reportedly broke a window to enter the building and then broke furniture and windows; turned over a piano, an organ, and several pews; broke out more windows; and poured cleaning fluid everywhere.
Fortunately the stained glass windows, which are unique and irreplaceable, weren’t damaged.
Fields told the Review that a witness spotted the boys playing on heavy equipment at the Rogers Tavern demolition site. A witness later observed the boys at the church, and identified them for police.
Fields said that when he discovered one of the boys was on probation with a GPS ankle monitor, he checked the boy’s GPS location which put him at the crime scene.
They boys allegedly admitted to breaking into the church on two separate occasions.