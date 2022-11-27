Hawkins Counties’ latest unemployment rate wasn’t available by press time, but an early look at the jobs report shows higher interest rates are not tapping the brakes on jobs like they have housing.
Nationwide payroll growth was better than the Dow Jones estimate, but the growth rate was slowing. That’s not what the Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers show happening here in the Tri-Cities. Local employers created an average of 430 new jobs in October. The increase reversed three months of a sagging growth rate.
But that doesn’t mean the Hawkins Co. labor market picture is all rainbows and unicorns.
The county’s labor force participation rate is 48.9%. Tennessee’s rate is 59.5%, and the U.S. rate is 62.2%.
Hawkins’ labor force participation isn’t the worst in the Tri-Cities, but it’s on the bottom rungs of the ladder.
Here’s how the seven local counties look
• Unicoi – 48.1%
• Greene – 48.7%
• Hawkins – 48.9%
• Carter – 52%
• Sullivan — 52.2
• Johnson — 56.8%
- Washington – 58.8%
The labor force includes everyone 16 and older who is employed or unemployed. The age group that works the most is 35-44.
According to BLS projections, about one-in-three people who are 65 to 74 are in the labor force. But the number of workers aging out of the labor market is greater than the elders who stay on the job. And the county – like the rest of the region and nation – is in a rapid aging mode that looks like a classic example of a diminishing return for the labor force.
Back-of-the-envelope calculations show that two Hawkins residents a day celebrate their 65th birthday every day. That goes on for the next four years. After then, it increases.
According to the Tennessee Data Center’s projections, the number of Hawkins residents 65-69 will increase 42% from the current level of 3,020 to 4,284 by 2030. It’s not a pretty picture for the labor market because productivity also wanes when the labor force declines. And when productivity declines, so does the overall economy unless a new technology that’s a productivity booster.
Most of the county residents who are not in the labor force are male (11,404). The number of female non-participants is 10,205.
For those looking for a job, the numbers are encouraging. According to the Jobs4TN website, the demand for workers is high. It lists 250 open jobs in Hawkins Co. The average wage is $39,000.
The top five employers with available jobs
Hawkins Co. School District – 43
Food City – 25
Vanguard Healthcare Services – 10
LHC Group – 9
Averitt Express – 8.
Another encouraging item is the state Department of Labor’s tacking for new job openings. Manufacturing leads the Hawkins Co. list. Administrative support and waste management are also growth sectors where some of the “better” jobs are found.
Although they usually don’t pay as well and have fewer benefits, the retail, health and social services, accommodations, and food services are also growth areas.
Higher interest rates are supposed to cool down the housing and labor markets to move inflation back to the FED’s 2% target rate. So far this year, it’s been a slow process.
Don Fenley is a long-time Tri-Cities journalist who now specializes in local economic news and trends. His CoreData website can be accessed at donfenley.com