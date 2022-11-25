Mobuck Brew is Cherokee High School’s coffee shop staffed by the Work Based Learning Class.
Teacher Kelsey Griffin says that her 22 students rotate working at Mobuck Brew.
The coffee shop experience teaches the students job skills and how to be productive in society.
Kelsey adds that in addition to helping prepare coffee, the students learn “How to apply for and interview for a job, calculate monetary transactions, communication skills (with customers and each other), social skills, job skills and life skills.”
On Nov. 2 the coffee shop had a special visitor, founder Carrie Roberts, who now teaches in Hamblen County.
Carrie says “This was my brainchild, my dad remodeled the room, donating the construction. We had a grant from the Palmer Foundation in Kingsport. We opened in 2018.” She adds “Working at the coffee shop gives the students confidence. It helps them grow.”
To work in the coffee shop, students must pass a “grooming check.” Kelsey checks the students for cleanliness of hands, nails, hair, clothing, and general cleanliness.
Between classes the students and teachers line up and place their orders. Drinks available include coffee, cappuccino, hot chocolate, hot tea, cider and sodas. Snacks include muffins, honey buns, cinnamon rolls, Danishes, donuts, candy and chips.
The students also visit classrooms and take orders. For working in the coffee shop the students receive snacks as compensation.
This is Kelsey’s first full year at Cherokee. She says that working with the coffee shop has been very rewarding.
On a trip to Columbia, Tenn. with their bowling team that “some of the students noticed the people working in restaurants and commented about it.”
She adds “I get to see students build lifelong skills that will stay with them beyond their time working in the Coffee Shop.”