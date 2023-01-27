The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency (UETHDA) LIHEAP Outreach will be throughout the region, including Hawkins County, in February helping those needing assistance with their energy bills.
LIHEAP stands for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. This program helps keep individuals and families safe and healthy through initiatives that assist with energy costs.
For those who qualify, a payment is sent directly to the recipient’s utility company and is credited to their bill. Payments can take up to 90 days to be applied. Priority is given to the low-income, energy burdened, disabled, elderly, homes with young children under 6, veterans, and large households. Last year. UETHDA provided LIHEAP funding to 11,730 households, totaling more than 5.7 million dollars.
LIHEAP outreach locations in February
Thursday, February 2, 9am-3pm: Holston Electric, 1200 W Main St, Rogersville.
Wednesday, February 8, 9am-3pm: GLP, 110 N College St, Greeneville.
Thursday, February 9, 9am-3pm: Holston Electric, 219 S Central Ave, Church Hill.
Wednesday, February 15, 9am-1pm: Shepards Center, 306 E Main St, Rogersville.
Thursday, February 23, 8:30am-2:30pm: Harmony Church, 2300 Bloomingdale Rd, Kingsport.
Tuesday, February 28, 10am-3pm: Hope Helps, 4540 W Stone Dr, Kingsport.
Tuesday, February 28, 3:30pm-7pm: Church Hill Medical Mission Clinic, 401 Richmond St, Church Hill.
You may also visit one of our nine area neighborhood service centers, located in our 8 county service area, for aid, or simply call us at (423) 246-6180. LIHEAP is only one of many services we offer to help with self-sufficiency. If you or know someone who needs help, have them contact us.
About UETHDA
Head quartered in Kingsport at the VO Dobbins Complex, UETHDA has been providing the tools, education,
and support for a better life for over 50 years. The agency is one of thousands of Community Action Agencies
in the United States operated by the National Community Action Partnership. UETHDA serves eight counties in northeast Tennessee: Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Hancock, Johnson, Sullivan, Washington and Unicoi.
UETHDA has a variety of programs from emergency assistance to more long terms paths for self-sufficiency, including national programs such as Head Start, Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) and more.
UETHDA operates nine neighborhood service centers in those eight counties.