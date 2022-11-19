United Way is proud to once again team up with Food City to host the 16 th annual Celebrity Bagging Event in support of their annual fundraising campaign.
The event will take place on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. in the Food City locations listed below.
Local celebrities from throughout the region have volunteered their time and talents to bag groceries at participating Food City locations. Shoppers who wish to do so can contribute to the United Way at the checkouts, via collection containers; or they can elect to have their contribution conveniently added to their grocery total. All donations will benefit area United Way campaigns.
The United Way allocates resources to member agencies that address the most pressing human service needs.
Rogersville Food City store E. Main Street will be participating.
Other nearby participating stores include:
Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN; Virginia Avenue, Hwy. 421, Bristol, TN; North Industrial Dr., Erwin, TN; North State of Franklin Rd., Johnson City, TN; Broad St., Village Shopping Center, Elizabethton, TN; Forest Drive, Jonesborough, TN; North Roan Street, Carroll Creek Crossing, Johnson City, TN; Highway 394, Blountville, TN; Judge Gresham Rd., Gray, TN; Bonham Road, Lee Highway, P.O. Box 16219, Bristol, VA; US Highway 23 North, Weber City, VA; and Euclid Avenue, Euclid Avenue Shopping Center, Bristol, VA.