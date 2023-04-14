The Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen waived a two year residency requirement Tuesday in awarding a taxi driver permit to a retired California Highway Patrolman.
Daniel Clay Baker told the BMA he’d most recently been a Ride-Share driver for online taxi services Uber and Lyft in Las Vegas and other parts of the country.
Baker said he’s provided more than 8,000 rides over the course of his career. He’d recognized since moving to Rogersville about a year ago that a taxi service is needed here as well.
“Ride Share Uber and Lyft are just not available here in Rogersville,” Baker said. “There’s not enough demand, but there’s a lot of excitement through my Facebook page that I created. There’s a lot of people who want it. I think there’s a need here, especially among the elderly and disabled.”
Baker told the BMA he retired from the California Highway Patrol after a 27 year career.
Rogersville’s 1989 taxi ordinance states that taxi driver applications are submitted to the city recorder who then conducts a background investigation and makes a recommendation to the board.
City Recorder Glenn Hutchens told the BMA Tuesday he recommended approval of Baker’s application, despite the fact that Baker hadn’t met the two year residency requirement, and also hadn’t lived here long enough to acquire to local letters of recommendation, which is also required by ordinance.
“That ordinance is quite old,” Hutchens noted.
City attorney Kevin Keeton told the board he didn’t believe the residency requirement and the local recommendation requirement would be enforceable.
“We created the application to make sure he has gone through the background check and safety inspection,” Keeton said. “If that’s the only hangup I would not rely on that, in my opinion, as a reason to deny him.”
Baker’s permit was approved by the BMA 6-0. Following the vote Baker asked the BMA to address the ordinance which sets taxi rates, which is 34 years old.
The current ordinance calls for a rate of $2 for boarding the taxi, and 65 cents per mile. He said his intent is to charge $10 to $20 for the initiation of the trip, up to eight miles, and then $2.50 per mile beyond that.
Baker noted that in Greeneville the rate is $3 per mile.
Keeton said he will work with Baker to get an amended taxi rate ordinance before the BMA as soon as possible.