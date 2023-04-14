Daniel Clay Baker

Daniel Clay Baker, far left, was awarded a taxi driver permit by the Rogersville BMA Tuesday, and also asked that the city’s 34-year-old taxi rate ordinance be updated to reflect modern prices.

Daniel Clay Baker

 Jeff Bobo

The Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen waived a two year residency requirement Tuesday in awarding a taxi driver permit to a retired California Highway Patrolman.

Rogersville, TN

April 11, 2023

