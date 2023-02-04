The workshops will focus on blueberries, elderberries and persimmons. Other specialty fruit crops will also be addressed. Photo courtesy UTIA.

 UT photo

The University of Tennessee Extension Center for Profitable Agriculture and the Tennessee Fruit and Vegetable Association are teaming up to host educational workshops for farmers interested in growing specialty fruit crops across the state.

