Since 1992, Food City has been teaming up with their valued customers to host their annual Race Against Hunger campaign, which raises a substantial amount of money for local hunger relief organizations.
“Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region and our Race Against Hunger program provides vital support to numerous hunger relief organizations throughout our market area,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City’s president and chief executive officer.
This year’s program will begin on November 2nd and continue through November 29th. Food City customers are invited to make a $1, $3, or $5 contribution as they checkout or round up their order total to the next dollar amount. 100% of the proceeds raised will benefit local hunger relief organizations. Approximately 4 meals are provided for every dollar donated.
Customers who contribute using their ValuCard will be electronically entered to win their choice of a season race package at Bristol Motor Speedway, or a $2,500 contribution made to the charity of their choice.
“Million of Americans need food assistance each year. Food City’s Race Against Hunger program is one way we can help those in need right here in our own community,” says Kevin Stafford, Food City vice president of marketing.
“Thanks to the support of our loyal customers and associates, last year’s program raised over $597,700 and we hope to raise even more this year to benefit our friends and neighbors in need,” says Smith.
Food City Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive
Food City is preparing to kick-off their fifth annual Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive.
“Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region, especially during the holidays and colder winter months. Food City is proud to host a number of hunger relief programs throughout the year, including our Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive. The drive will benefit local hunger relief organizations and animal shelters throughout our area at a critical time,” Smith said.
Beginning November 2nd and continuing through December 31st, specially marked bags containing non-perishable food items, as well as bags containing pet food products will be available for purchase for only $15 (plus tax) at all area Food City locations. Customers wishing to purchase the bags may deposit them in the collection bins located at the front of the store. 100% of the products collected will benefit local hunger relief organizations and animal shelters throughout the region.
“Millions of Americans and animals need food assistance each year. The Food City Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive is another way we can help those in need right here in our own area,” adds Kevin Stafford, vice president of marketing for Food City.
“Food City’s ongoing hunger relief initiatives have been a tremendous success and we are hoping to set a new record with this year’s drive to help our neighbors and furry friends in need,” said Smith.