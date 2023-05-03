Leclerc Foods Tennessee LLC officials announced Thursday the company will expand manufacturing operations at its U.S. headquarters in Kingsport.
Leclerc Foods will invest $3.4 million and create 48 new jobs in Sullivan County.
In addition to job creation, the food manufacturer will expand by adding machinery to support a new production line in both of its facilities on Airport Parkway.
Founded in 1905, Leclerc Foods is a family-owned company that specializes in cookies, snack bars and crackers and exports to more than 30 countries. Leclerc has nine facilities in Canada and the U.S., and this will be the company’s second expansion in Sullivan County since establishing operations in Kingsport in 2008.
“Leclerc Foods USA is proud to call Tennessee our home for the past 15 years, said Leclerc Foods president Denis Leclerc. “We continue to expand and enjoy partnerships on a state and regional level that are mutually beneficial. At Leclerc, we place our highest priorities on our employees, quality and safety – and this focus enables our ability to expand and invest in food manufacturing. The State of Tennessee’s focus on economic development makes it easier to expand, and we are grateful for the partnership.”
“Tennessee is home to some of the most iconic and respected brands in food manufacturing, and Leclerc Foods Tennessee LLC is no exception,” said TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter. “I congratulate the company on its second expansion in Kingsport and look forward to the impact this investment will make in the years to come.”