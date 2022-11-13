Rogersville and Church Hills homeowners have a lot to smile about. Better than half of those with outstanding mortgages in both communities were in the equity-rich class at the end of the third quarter, according to ATTOM Data Solutions.
Equity rich means that the owner had a loan-to-value ratio of 50% percent or less at the end of the third quarter. That equity status embraces 3,095 of the two community properties with outstanding mortgages – a 60% share of mortgaged properties.
Here’s where the big smile comes from. This time last year, the equity-rich properties total was 2,005 for a 37% market share.
The dramatic increase illustrates the strength of the local housing market this year and how it has been a wealth-producing machine for local homeowners. And it isn’t restricted to just those properties at the top end of the equity ratings.
The rising market lifted the number of properties that were seriously underwater. They declined by almost half during the same period.
According to ATTOM’s analysis, 127 properties in the two communities had a loan-to-value ratio of 125%. That means the mortgage was more than the estimated value of the property. This time last year, the total was 223 economically stressed properties.
Hawkins and Unicoi counties had the largest share of equity-rich properties in the Tri-Cities area. The share for both was slightly better than 60%.
“Even though home price appreciation has slowed in recent months, homeowners have continued to build equity,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at ATTOM.
Here’s how the most current equity status drill-downs look for Rogersville and Church Hill – the only Hawkins communities included in ATTOM’s report. The drill-down includes the most current single-family existing home sale growth rates from the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR).
CHURCH HILL
• There were 2,392 properties with outstanding mortgages, down from 2,549 last year.
• The number of equity-rich properties was 1,424, up from 956 last year.
• The number of seriously underwater properties was 49, down from 82 last year.
• The eight-month single-family sales price trend was up 19.3% from last year.
ROGERSVILLE
• There were 2,760 properties with outstanding mortgages at the end of the third quarter, down from 2,862 last year.
• The number of equity-rich properties was 1,671, up from 1,049 last year
• There were 78 seriously underwater properties, down from 141 last year.
• The eight-month single-family sales price trend was up 18.5% from last year.
Although these Hawkins communities were not part of ATTOM’s equity status analysis, here’s the eight-month home sales price trend in NETAR’s most current report.