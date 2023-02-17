Students who begin classes next week at Phipps Bend’s long awaited TCAT truck driving school can walk away in 37 instructional days ready to take their CDL test and hopefully hit the road.
Phipps Bend’s Tennessee College of Applied Technology hired instructors Ryan Dixon and Billie “Dwayne” Bailey, with a combined 54 years of driving experience and a combined seven million miles on the road. They will work together to teach about six 8-student classes per year.
Two tractor trailers have been purchased as trainers, and a practice course is lined out in the gravel parking lot below the TCAT facility.
The first class starts Monday, Feb. 20. As of late January there were 40 people on the waiting list.
Before students can be accepted into the class they must acquire a CDL permit, as well as receive a medical exam from a Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) certified doctor. They are also required to pass a drug test before class starts.
“Just like going to a job,” Dixson said. “We’re getting you ready for work here, and we’re going to have you start that process.”
‘Driving around public roads’
Students will have 37 6-hours classes, or seven weeks and two days. Their learning “Bible” is the J.J. Keller Entry Level Driver Training text book for obtaining a CDL.
Students will spend three weeks in the classroom covering two chapters per day for a total of 30 chapters.
Students get into a truck during the fourth week. The reason the class size is limited to eight is because only four students are allowed in the cab with instructors at a time.
With two instructors and two trucks, eight is the most they can teach at a time, although they like the smaller classes which translates to more personal, hands-on instruction for reach student.
“Week 4 through 7, and the remaining two days, will be spent on the backing course, and driving around public roads and highways around Rogersville,” Dixon said. “We have two 2019 Freightliner Cascadias. Both the trucks are 400,000 miles or less, which is in great condition for a truck, and we’ve got two 53-foot dry vans that we’ll pull behind those. Eventually those trucks and trailers will be wrapped and have the TCAT logo and ‘Student Driver’, but we’re still scheduling that.”
Not just a job
Bailey said he wants prospective students to know that when they sign up for the Phipps Bend TCAT Truck Driving School they’re going to be taught the correct and safe way. And, as opposed to some schools that give you a license and “send you out the door”, Dixon and Bailey will be working to help you land a job once that CDL permit is issued.
“We’ve got different companies that we’ve been talking to for two months,” Bailey said. “Then you see what the student is looking for, whether it be tanker, flatbed, van, whatever — then we can point them in the direction of the company they would like. Companies are different. Some stay out two weeks at a time. Some come home every weekend. It depends on what the student is looking for.”
Dixon said this is not just a job. This is career, and after a little over seven weeks of instruction students will be ready to start entry level positions earning $50,000 to $70,000 per year.
“We want our students to know that when you come here we go above and beyond to place you with a company,” Dixon said. “We have as many as 30 recruiters looking for drivers.”
‘An investment in yourself’
There will be only one class at a time for the foreseeable future, which means about 50 students per year. Dixon and Bailey hope the program expands to additional classes in the future because there’s a demand for the drivers right now.
Another plan for the future is to make the Phipps Bend TCAT a CDL testing location, but that is at least a year in the future.
The second class starts the first week of May, but they will be enrolling in about three weeks. Dixon and Bailey will be going down the waiting list first come, first served, and those who have met their prerequisites will be admitted until the class is full. The cost of the class of class is $2,007.
“This is an investment in yourself,” Dixon said. “You spend this money to come in here, and you spend 37 days in here, and your first three weeks out of here, you’ve made your money back. There’s not lot of careers that you can say that.”
Anyone interested in enrolling needs to get on the waiting list, and then get their CDL permit and physical.
For more information you can email billie.bailey@tcatmorristown.edu or ryan.dixon@tcatmorristown.edu.
You can also call Bailey at (423) 417-1967 or Dixon at (423) 834-8413.
You can also learn more by visiting https://tpr.fmcsa.dot.gov/Search or the Phipps Bend TCAT Truck Driving School Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/100090080983787/