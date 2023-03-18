Photo from last year’s seminar, Breaking into sports offers students an opportunity to get out of the classroom and meet professionals is a vital part of building connections within the sport industry.
JOHNSON CITY – In partnership with East Tennessee State University’s Sport Management Program, Bristol Motor Speedway will host a “Breaking Into Sports” event later this month on March 29.
“This networking event benefits both students and organizations,” said Dr. Amanda “Amy” Greene, associate professor of sport management in the Department of Sport, Exercise, Recreation and Kinesiology. “Providing students an opportunity to get out of the classroom and meet professionals is a vital part of building connections within the sport industry.”
This hands-on-learning event has generated past success for students.
“I met one of the ETSU athletic administrators at ‘Breaking Into Sports’ in 2021 and immediately started working my internship within their marketing department,” said Morgan McClanahan, a graduate of the Sport Management Program. “My focus was BucWild, which gave me the marketing experience needed to be hired for my first job in sport after graduating from ETSU in 2022.”
Last year’s event sold out. Student tickets are capped at 125, allowing for students to have a more personalized networking experience, organizers said.
“We are grateful to Bristol Motor Speedway and ETSU’s Global Sport Leadership for their partnership,” said Greene. “These collaborative relationships create unique experiences for students in the Sport Management Program.”