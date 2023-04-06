Bushwood Golf Studio

The Hawkins County Commission's Beer Board, left, voted 6-0 Tuesday to deny a beer sales permit request from Corey Anderson, far right, who is opening a golf simulator business in Rogersville called Bushwood Golf Academy.

 Jeff Bobo

A Rogersville man who plans on opening a virtual golf venue in Rogersville’s former Pig-n-Chick restaurant building was denied a county beer permit Tuesday due to a recent alcohol related arrest.

Rogersville, TN

April 4, 2023

