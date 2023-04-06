A Rogersville man who plans on opening a virtual golf venue in Rogersville’s former Pig-n-Chick restaurant building was denied a county beer permit Tuesday due to a recent alcohol related arrest.
Corey Anderson told the Review he hopes to open the “Bushwood Golf Studio” next month at 5020 Highway 11-W in Rogersville.
The business will feature three high tech golf simulators and an indoor putting green that will be rented by the hour.
On Tuesday the Hawkins County Commission’s Beer Board met at Anderson’s business site to consider his request for a permit to sell beer on-premises.
Committee members questioned Anderson about his arrest this past Dec. 29 outside the Hollywood Hillbilly in downtown Rogersville. RPD Officer Eric Pease stated in his report that he responded to a report of an intoxicated Anderson creating a disturbance at the Hollywood Hillbilly, but his wife stated she would take him home.
Pease stated that short time Anderson returned to the Hollywood Hillbilly where he was “punching the door because they were closed and he was wanting more alcohol.”
Anderson was then arrested for public intoxication. Pease reported that while en route to jail he smelled marijuana and asked Anderson if he had any. Anderson allegedly replied that he ate is so he wouldn’t get charged for it.
Anderson was additionally charged with simple possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence.
On Feb. 1 Anderson appeared in Hawkins County Sessions Court where he pleaded guilty to attempted tampering with evidence. The other charges were dismissed. Anderson was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days on probation and 96 hours of community service.
Anderson told the committee he had complied with the conditions of his probation and completed his community service.
On Tuesday Committee member Jason Roach made the motion to deny Anderson’s beer permit request, which was approved 6-0.
Roach then explained to Anderson why he made that motion.
“The way that the law reads, the laws says we have to take into account the moral turpitude of the applier of the permit,” Roach said. “What I’m looking at is the date of the offense. It’s not been that long ago, and you continue to have adjudication against you that’s not been resolved. The nature of the complaint gives me a little bit of concern.”
Roach added, “I hope you understand. Please don’t take it personal. I’m trying to look at it strictly as a commissioner, and trying to follow the guidelines that I have before me. Based on those factors I don’t feel comfortable issuing a beer permit to this establishment at this time.”