Jeffery Gunter, Director of Network Administration from Holston Electric with the Leaf Nissan now five years old, all electric.”It’s a fun car to drive.”

Holston Electric’s Church Hill department is installing a rapid charge station for electric cars with the help of a grant for what is described as the top of the line fastest charge available to date.

