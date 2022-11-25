Holston Electric’s Church Hill department is installing a rapid charge station for electric cars with the help of a grant for what is described as the top of the line fastest charge available to date.
Jeffery Gunter, Director of Network Administration, told the Review that rapid charge can charge a battery in as little as 45 minutes. Bigger vehicles draw more power and charging times may adjust for that. But bigger vehicles also have bigger batteries that can go farther than the smaller cars. On average, right now an electric truck can go 400 miles between charges compared to smaller cars that average about 200 miles.
There are 3 charge levels available. A level one charging station can take 18 to 24 hours for a full charge. A level 2 can take 7 hours which is available now at the Rogersville Holston Electric office. But the level 3 going into the Church Hill location is superior with the fastest charge available.
Holston Electric plans to upgrade systems soon to be able to keep up with additional power consumption for the electric cars. They will start in areas that have more housing per transformer with the system upgrades and rural areas that do not require as much power per transformer will be last.
This will ensure when the demand peaks everyone has enough power for charging electric cars and trucks. Peak hours for Hawkins County electric usage is between 6 and 8 AM in winter and the summer peak is usually between 4 to 7 PM.
Gunter wants the public to know that Holston Electric will be prepared as more people begin driving electric vehicles.
So what’s it like to drive an electric vehicle? Gunter says they are a lot of fun with surprising power. Holston Electric already has a Nissan Leaf that is all electric.
The Leaf is about 5 years old now and still running strong. In fact, without a transmission to shift through, the Leaf has direct power. Gunter says not only is it a lot of fun to drive but maneuvers well in traffic and has all the get up and go a person could want.
The charge on the Leaf lasts for about 200 miles. Colder weather takes a bit more battery usage so in warmer weather the charge goes about 230 miles. On the Leaf the math works out to 30 kilowatts and would equal 150 miles. The cost of charging the leaf is around $17.
“It’s got plenty of room inside and it’s very comfortable. We have all been very surprised at the power it has,” Gunner tells the Review.
In comparison to Holson’s 5 year old Leaf, there is a new all electric Nissan Leaf coming out 2023. Starting at $28,040 it comes with a standard size battery but you can upgrade to a larger battery.
The range with the standard battery is about the same as the older models. The batteries are expected to last for 10 years or 100,000 miles. But with larger batteries becoming an option smaller cars can go farther between charges too.
Still, some people fear what is called “range anxiety” meaning they are afraid of travel and not finding charging ports. Plug share is an app that shows all of the charging locations on your route.
The rapid chargers, like the one going in the Church Hill location will soon be widely available to meet demands. Though we may feel uneasy about purchasing an electric vehicle, the change is coming and Gunner wants to reassure Holston’s customers they will be ready.