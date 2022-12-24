The expansion, which follows General Machine’s acquisition by Cinco Research Corporation (Cinco Research) in February, will result in the creation of 25 new jobs in Carter County.

 Photo courtesy of TNECD

General Machine and Tool Company, Inc. officials announced earlier this month the company will invest $3.7 million to expand manufacturing operations at its headquarters in Elizabethton.

