6K Energy officials announced Friday the company will invest in a full-scale PlusCAM battery material manufacturing plant in Jackson.
6K Energy will invest $166 million in the plant for construction and equipment, expanding to $250 million in future phases. The company will also use its recently announced $50 million U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) grant opportunity for the factory placing the initial combined investment over $200 million.
6K Energy, the cathode materials production division of 6K Inc., will create 230 new jobs in Madison County to support operations at the new manufacturing plant. 6K Energy’s PlusCAM factory will be the world’s first UniMelt plasma cathode plant, providing low cost, ultra-sustainable production of battery material for localized supply chains in the U.S.
Founded in 2014 and headquartered in North Andover, Mass., 6K uses microwave plasma technology to develop advanced materials for industries, including electric vehicle manufacturing, renewable energy, aerospace and consumer electronics. With the addition of the Jackson facility, 6K will employ nearly 500 people across its operations in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.
“Choosing the right fit for our first PlusCAM production facility is critical in our mission to be the leading domestic supplier of cathode material in the U.S.,” said Sam Trinch, president of 6K Energy. “Not only did Jackson meet our requirements for critical items, such as energy cost and site readiness, but the teams at the state, county and town levels went above and beyond to ensure we will be successful building our plant. We’re excited to break ground and continue moving forward, in lockstep with Tennessee, to achieve our mission.”
Kordsa Inc. announces $50 million expansion in Chattanooga
Kordsa, Inc. officials announced last week the company will invest $50 million to expand manufacturing operations at its Chattanooga facility.
Through this project, Kordsa, Inc. will create 200 new jobs and expand its capacity to convert its products into tire cord fabric. Currently, the Chattanooga facility manufactures Nylon 66 yarn and ships it to North Carolina where it is converted into tire cord fabric and sold to tire manufacturers across the U.S.
Kordsa Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Kordsa, develops environmentally friendly products in the tire industry that reduce fuel consumption and provide better wet grip. Additionally, the company develops technologies in composite industries to create more value to its customers in aerospace and automotive businesses.
“At Kordsa, we believe that our employees are our greatest strength, and we are proud of being able to create many new jobs in the future,” said Kordsa COO Kadir Toplu. “Our Kordsa Facility wants to continue the development of our business and our community for generations to come. Not only do our products reinforce many important products, but our core values reinforce our commitment to providing the best quality products made by the best employees.”
Kewpie breaks ground on $65 million Clarksville plant
TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter joined Kewpie leaders and local elected officials in Clarksville last week as the company broke ground on its new Montgomery County operations.
Kewpie, Japan’s leading condiment producer, announced in November that it will invest more than $65 million to expand its U.S. division by building a new facility in Tennessee.
This will be Kewpie’s second U.S. facility and Montgomery County’s first food manufacturer.
Kewpie, one of Japan’s top brands for mayonnaise and salad dressing, will create 85 new jobs in Montgomery County through its second Q&B Foods facility.
“We believe that in order for us to truly contribute, Kewpie must become a part of Tennessee as a corporate citizen and thereby contribute to the continued success of Tennessee over the long term,” said Shinya Hamasaki, Kewpie senior corporate officer. “We will do our best to ensure that the Kewpie brand in the United States will be supported strongly here as it is in Japan and to deliver the products from here in Tennessee.”